Peterbilt announces new LED headlights for medium duty vehicles

Peterbilt is pleased to announce the availability of new LED headlights as optional equipment across its medium duty vehicle lineup. Designed specifically for medium duty applications, the new LED headlights offer greater light output, improved range and increased beam spread for superior visibility on roads and jobsites.

The new LED headlights are available on Peterbilt Models 548, 537, 536 and 535. The new LED headlight option provides numerous benefits including:

Greater light output, increased range and increased beam spread

Low-beam headlight glare to oncoming traffic 28 percent less than the maximum required limit

High-beam headlights radiate 65 percent further than halogen headlights

High efficiency with half the power consumption of traditional halogen lights

“We are pleased to offer LED headlights as optional equipment on our medium duty vehicle platform where optimal roadway and jobsite visibility are critical,” said Erik Johnson, assistant general manager, Sales and Marketing for Peterbilt. “The new LED lighting enhances the driving experience while increasing safety and operational efficiency.”

SOURCE: Peterbilt