Peterbilt and Einride to accelerate electric road freight in US with largest electric vehicle order

Peterbilt is pleased to announce its largest electric vehicle order to date –150 Model 579EVs from Einride, the market leader in designing, developing and deploying digital, electric and autonomous freight technology

Peterbilt is pleased to announce its largest electric vehicle order to date –150 Model 579EVs from Einride, the market leader in designing, developing and deploying digital, electric and autonomous freight technology. This order will strengthen electric heavy duty fleets across the US as they are deployed with Einride’s customers.

“We are proud to announce this partnership with Peterbilt and Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers as we combine our technology platform with their premium hardware to provide a market leading offering as we collaborate on the future of electric freight,” said Niklas Reinedahl, general manager North America at Einride. “Bringing new technology to market is imperative to enabling the switch to electric freight operations and we look forward to seeing this further scale Einride’s footprint in the market.”

Einride’s turnkey Freight Capacity as a Service solution provides customers a seamless, efficient switch to electric transportation with its ability to integrate electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and Einride Saga, the digital freight platform. Since 2020, Einride has been operating electric large-scale fleets and setting the standard for sustainable logistics, and now, this fleet of Peterbilt electric vehicles will service Einride’s North America customers.

“Peterbilt is a leader in commercial vehicle electrification and offers the industry’s most complete lineup of electric vehicles. Our focus on creating reliable zero emissions solutions enable Einride to electrify end-user fleets and support reducing tailpipe emissions in the transportation industry,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “The Model 579EV is an example of that focus and is the flagship of the Peterbilt electric vehicle lineup.”

SOURCE: Peterbilt