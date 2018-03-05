Personnel changes at the SEAT brand and SAIC VOLKSWAGEN

Dr. Christian Vollmer, currently Technical Executive Vice President of SAIC VOLKSWAGEN in Shanghai, has been appointed as Vice-President for Production and Logistics of the SEAT brand with effect from July 1, 2018. In this function, he succeeds Dr. Andreas Tostmann, who has been Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for Production and Logistics since February 1. Vollmer’s successor at SAIC VOLKSWAGEN is to be Fred Schulze, Previously Head of the C-/D-SUV and Crossover Series of the AUDI brand.

Dr. Christian Vollmer (48) holds a degree in mechanical engineering and joined the Volkswagen Group in 1999. He started his career in the design department of the press shop at the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg. Following various responsible positions, he became Head of Automobile Production of Volkswagen Slovakia in Bratislava in 2005. In 2010, he was appointed Head of Production with Shanghai Volkswagen, becoming Technical Executive Vice President of SAIC VOLKSWAGEN in 2014. Fred Schulze (51) holds a degree in pro-duction engineering and is qualified as a welding engineer. He started his career with Audi in Neckarsulm in 1993. Follow-ing responsible functions in quality assur-ance and body production, he joined the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand in 2004. From 2010, he was Head of Produc-tion of the Volkswagen plant in Emden, before becoming Manager of the Audi Neckarsulm plant in 2012 and Manager of the Ingolstadt plant in 2015. Since 2016, he has been responsible for the C-/ D-SUV and crosso ver series of the AUDI brand.

