Personnel changes in the HELLA Management Board: Michel Favre becomes Chief Executive Officer, Yves Andres takes over the Lighting Business Group

During its meeting today, the HELLA Shareholder Committee resolved on the appointment of Michel Favre and Yves Andres as new members of the Management Board of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA. Michel Favre, currently Executive Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer at Faurecia, will take over as HELLA Chief Executive Officer on July 1, 2022, in succession to Dr. Rolf Breidenbach. As already announced on February 4, 2022, Dr. Rolf Breidenbach will terminate his management contract by mutual agreement on June 30, 2022 but will continue to support the de facto Faurecia/HELLA group in an advisory capacity. Yves Andres, currently Executive Vice-President Clean Mobility at Faurecia, will join the HELLA Management Board on April 15, 2022. After a transition period he will take over responsibility for the Lighting Business Group from Dr. Frank Huber, who will then leave the company by mutual agreement.

Carl-Peter Forster, Chairman of the HELLA Shareholder Committee, expressed his utmost gratitude and respect to Dr. Rolf Breidenbach and Dr. Frank Huber. “The fact that HELLA is so well positioned today is largely due to the work performed and the successes of the previous management team,” said Carl-Peter Forster. “At the same time, I am pleased that, with Michel Favre and Yves Andres, we have been able to attract two highly experienced, international executives to the HELLA management team to continue the company’s successful course.”

Michel Favre (63) is a proven financial and industry expert. A native of France, he has been EVP Group CFO at Faurecia since 2013. Prior to that, he held the same position at other well-known companies. He also spent 13 years at automotive supplier Valeo, where he held various specialist and management positions, including leading the Lighting Business. Looking ahead to his new role, Michel Favre said: “It is a great honor for me to succeed Rolf Breidenbach as Chief Executive Officer. Together with my colleagues from the management board, we will consistently continue our strategic path and further expand HELLA’s position along the major growth areas of electromobility, autonomous driving as well as digitalization.”

Yves Andres (41) has been with Faurecia since 2007. Since 2021, he has been responsible for the Clean Mobility Business Group as member of Faurecia’s Executive Committee. Previously, he held various management positions at Faurecia in the areas of finance, manufacturing, sales & program management and general management in both Europe and the United States. A native of Switzerland and an industrial engineer, he began his career in 2005 at automotive supplier ZF. Commenting on his new role, Yves Andres said: “HELLA is a pioneer in automotive lighting technology. That’s why I’m looking forward to continuing to set trends in this field together with the global HELLA lighting team and to making tomorrow’s mobility even safer, more comfortable and more sustainable based on innovative lighting solutions.”

SOURCE: HELLA