Personnel changes in BMW Group production network

Effective 1 August 2018, Robert Engelhorn will take over as director of BMW Group Plant Munich. Engelhorn joined the BMW Group in 2011 and occupied various positions at the Munich and Regensburg plants. In 2016, he moved to the BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) joint venture in China, where he currently heads the Technology and Production division, which includes the Dadong and Tiexi plants.

Engelhorn will succeed Milan Nedeljkovic, who will assume management responsibility for the Corporate Quality division at BMW Group headquarters on the same date.

Also effective 1 August 2018, Daniel Schäfer will take over from Engelhorn as head of the Technology and Production division at the BBA joint venture. Schäfer is currently director of the BBA automobile plant in Tiexi, China.

He will hand over to Robert Küssel, the new director of the BBA plant in Tiexi, on the same date. Küssel is currently head of Assembly at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing.

Effective 1 September 2018, Johan Mouton will become the new head of BMW Group Plant Rosslyn in South Africa. The native South African began his career with the BMW Group at Plant Rosslyn, where he held various executive positions. After serving in several roles at the BBA automobile plant in Tiexi in China, he was most recently head of Painted Body at BMW Group Plant Oxford in the UK.

