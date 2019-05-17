Personnel changes at Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz Cars appoints new sales management in China, USA and Russia. Nicholas Speeks (60), previously Head of sales in China, will be responsible for sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars in the NAFTA region (USA, Canada, Mexico) and becomes CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA LLC. on September 1, 2019. Speeks has many years of experience in the sales departments of passenger cars and commercial vehicles and has been working for the company in Japan, Dubai, Vietnam and Germany. Speeks follows Dietmar Exler (51), who leaves the company at his own request.

Jan Madeja (51) takes over as Head of Beijing Mercedes-Benz Sales Service Co., Ltd in China on September 1, 2019. Madeja has been in the company for over 20 years. After various positions in Finance and Controlling, he took over as Head of Mercedes-Benz in Poland in 2007. Since 2012, he has been CEO of Mercedes-Benz Russia and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales in Russia.

Madeja´s successor in Russia will be Holger Suffel (59), starting September 1, 2019. Suffel started at the former Daimler-Benz AG in 1981 and held various management positions within the company in Product Marketing, Aftersales and Sales of Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles, Mercedes-Benz Vans and the Daimler subsidiary EvoBus. Most recently, he was in charge of Global Services and Parts Operations at Daimler AG.

Britta Seeger, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales: “With Jan Madeja, Nicholas Speeks and Holger Suffel we have found excellent managers and proven sales experts with many years of experience for our markets China, USA and Russia. I wish them every success with their new tasks. My special thanks goes to Dietmar Exler who leaves our company at his own request. Under his leadership, Mercedes-Benz has been able to maintain its market leadership in the premium segment every year since 2016”, continues Seeger.

Hubertus Troska, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG Greater China: “Nicholas Speeks has done an outstanding job in the last six years, and I highly value his great contribution to our success in China. I believe that Jan Madeja, as the new CEO of Beijing Mercedes-Benz Sales Service Company, will continue the success story of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars in China.”

SOURCE: Daimler