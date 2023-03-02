Personnel change at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: New Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Product Engineering

Rainer Müller-Finkeldei will take over the lead of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Product Engineering in May 2023

Personnel change at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: Dr. Rainer Müller-Finkeldei (53) will take over the responsibility for Mercedes-Benz Trucks Product Engineering in May 2023. In his new position, he will lead the Mercedes-Benz Trucks engineering divisions in Germany, Brazil and Türkiye. Dr. Müller-Finkeldei will succeed Prof. Dr. Uwe Baake (59) who will retire as intended at the end of April 2023.

Dr. Rainer Müller-Finkeldei joined the Daimler Group in1995 to write his dissertation in Computer Science and Physics at the University of Würzburg, Germany, after completing his Master’s degree at the University of Würzburg and the University of Texas in Austin, USA. He started his professional career as Development Engineer in Research and Development at former Daimler-Benz AG. After various Research and Development positions in the passenger car and vans business, he joined the truck division in 2004 and became Executive Assistant to Vice President Truck Product Creation. Further senior positions in Product Development within the Daimler Group followed. In 2010, he became Director Mercedes-Benz Trucks Mechatronics, before he was appointed as Senior Vice President Product Engineering and Technology at Daimler Truck North America in April 2020.

Karin Rådström, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “Rainer Müller-Finkeldei is a great engineer with international experience who understands our customer’s needs. He is also an excellent leader. I am convinced he will play a vital role in developing the right products to lead in sustainable transportation. I am very glad to welcome Rainer to our Mercedes-Benz Trucks team and wish him all the best in his new responsibility.”

Uwe Baake (59), currently Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Product Engineering, will retire as intended at the end of April 2023. After studying Electrical Engineering and completing his doctorate degree at Darmstadt University of Technology, he joined in 1995 as a trainee in Research and Development at former Daimler-Benz AG. After two positions at a subsidy of Mercedes-Benz Brazil, he started in 2003 as Head of Bus Development in São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. In 2007, he returned to Germany and became Head of CAE Daimler Truck, responsible for computer-aided engineering (CAE) for trucks, buses and vans worldwide. In 2013, he took over his current position as Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Product Engineering. In his role he successfully expanded the global research and development centers in Woerth (Germany), Iracemápolis (Brazil), Aksaray (Türkiye) and Beijing (China) and recently set up the new Mercedes-Benz Trucks Design Center. He localized the Mercedes-Benz Actros in China and Brazil and contributed to award-winning product developments such as the new Mercedes-Benz Actros with MirrorCam, GenH2 Truck and the Mercedes-Benz eActros.

Karin Rådström: “On behalf of the whole Daimler Truck Board, I would like to thank Uwe for his extraordinary commitment and great contributions over the last 28 years. He paved the way for new technologies with strategic foresight and endurance, especially in the field of low- and zero-emission technology and global platform strategies. I wish him all the best for the future.”

SOURCE: Daimler Truck