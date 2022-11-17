Perfect harmony: design and aerodynamics of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé

New design language: Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé debuts the new “X Warrior Face,” which will be a style defining feature of upcoming vehicles

With the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, the young automotive company from Shanghai is launching into the lifestyle segment. The dynamically designed body not only shows the new “X Warrior Face” for the first time, but also impresses with its perfect harmony of design and aerodynamics. With a drag coefficient of just 0.248, the intelligent design also ensures low aerodynamic drag and and increased range, as confirmed by the current WLTP certification.

Form and function are often at odds, but the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé shows that dynamic design can also be highly functional. Its design philosophy visualizes the identity of a technologically innovative, sporty SUV-Coupé while ensuring very low air resistance with many intelligent aerodynamic measures.

The new design language, with the “X Warrior Face”, is a key feature of the overall impression. It comprises two horizontally structured themes. The upper section is flanked by the waterfall-inspired headlight design with air intakes below. The lower of the two consists of huge cooling air intakes with a flap system and is bordered by a front splitter. This increases downforce for stable straight-line driving. The horizontal shape of the front design emphasizes the wide body and ensures a prestigious appearance.

New design language focuses on generous, clear and intelligent stylistics

The generous and clear styling is continued in the subtle play of muscles on the vehicle’s flank. Two signature lines running horizontally divide the profile of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé into three areas. By not running the upper sharp line from the front to the rear, the solitary beading above the wheel arches is highlighted, resembling taut muscles. The play of lines, known in the designers’ parlance as the “hyperspace jumping waistline,” creates the sporty appearance when viewed in profile.

Another visual highlight in the side view is the wide C-pillar. Its powerful graphics are reminiscent of the fin of the predatory fish and stand out all the more forcefully thanks to the vehicle’s two-tone design. While this two-tone design emphasizes the lightness of the body, the sharply contoured C-pillars are highlighted and achieve a high level of recognition. The same applies to the long flowing rear end with the discreet spoiler and graphics of the taillights. As a slim LED band, these run across the entire width of the vehicle and delimit the rear with a design that follows the front headlights. The concave body recesses and splitter with aerodynamic sideblades also reflect design, as well as functional themes of the front end. The body-integrated rear spoiler not only serves as a sporty attribute, but also generates downforce over the rear axle at higher speeds. This functional feature ensures driving stability and reduces turbulence behind the vehicle and thus drag.

“With the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, our design team in Shanghai has created a real it-piece. The new brand face not only conveys emotions, it also testifies to the intelligence behind Aiways. After all, form and function must always go hand in hand, especially in an electric vehicle with a view to efficiency,” explains Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways.

Visible and invisible details ensure best-in-class aerodynamics

With a drag coefficient of 0.248, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé not only has very little wind resistance, it also ranks among the top performers in its segment. In addition to visible details such as the discreet air deflector blades on the outer vehicle boundaries, the flush-integrated door handles, the aerodynamically shaped side sills and the integrated rear spoiler, there are also a plethora of invisible details that reduce the drag coefficient of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé and ensure high aerodynamic efficiency.

The flat windshield and the streamlined A-pillars, for example, are only visible at second glance. However, these details also fulfill functional requirements to a particularly high degree for reducing air resistance and ensuring efficient use of drive energy. The front-polished 20-inch light-alloy wheels not only make for a shiny appearance, but have also been designed to be particularly streamlined in elaborate simulations. Other hidden details include the cooling air control system, which only opens the vents in the front when necessary, a smooth underbody and small wheel spoilers on both axles.

SOURCE: Aiways