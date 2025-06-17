Perfect combination: ABT Body Control redefines driving dynamics

Sporty performance meets smooth driving comfort in a more refined way than ever before

Sporty performance meets smooth driving comfort in a more refined way than ever before. The new ABT Body Control combines the proven ABT Level Control (ALC) with ABT optimised active roll stabilisation (eAWS), offering perfect road holding, reduced body roll and outstanding suspension comfort. Thanks to its comprehensive technical expertise, ABT can intervene holistically in the application of the suspension software.

Tested at the Nürburgring and now homologated for the road, the new ABT Body Control is a unique combination of two perfectly coordinated systems. Together, ABT Level Control (ALC) and ABT eAWS create a noticeably optimised driving experience. The system responds to the driving situation by regulating body movement in real time. Full safety is maintained and the remaining spring travel is considered. Speed-dependent height adjustment also ensures that ground clearance is always appropriate for the driving situation. The result is an optimal balance of sportiness for winding country roads and comfort for long motorway journeys.

Intelligent height adjustment: ABT Level Control (ALC)

ABT Level Control enables intelligent, speed-dependent height adjustment, optimally adjusting the vehicle to the conditions depending on the selected mode, while offering an extra bit of typical ABT dynamics. Comfort mode lowers the vehicle by up to 25 millimetres compared to the standard version, and Dynamic mode lowers it by a further 15 millimetres depending on the speed. This feature gives the vehicle a sportier look and improves aerodynamics and handling. In Lift or Offroad mode, the vehicle level remains unchanged. A special highlight: while a 60-millimetre lowering at the rear is possible as standard when the vehicle is stationary, ALC allows the SUV flagship to be lowered by 80 millimetres at the front and rear in Coffee mode. This gives the car a significantly sportier appearance compared to the standard version and provides additional comfort when loading and unloading.

Active regulation: ABT electromechanical active roll stabilisation (eAWS)

The ABT eAWS complements the ALC’s functionality by actively controlling body movement during high-speed driving. The system continuously monitors the driving situation and automatically regulates roll movements via a servomotor on each axle, as well as the hardness of the dampers on the shock absorbers on each wheel. In Dynamic mode, targeted control of the stabilisers and dampers ensures sportscar-like handling with significantly reduced body roll and vertical movement. In Comfort mode, a softer setup provides significantly higher ride comfort.

ABT Body Control is available for the Q8 TFSI e Hybrid, SQ8 and RSQ8 with factory-fitted air suspension and standard eAWS. ABT Body Control, which includes ALC and eAWS, is available for 5,490 Euros including VAT installation and TÜV approval. Retrofitting of eAWS is also possible with an existing ALC.

SOURCE: ABT