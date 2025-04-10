Pebble begins production of its flagship all-electric travel trailer: The Pebble Flow

Pebble, a California-based startup defining a new way to work, live, and explore from anywhere, has started production of the Pebble Flow, bringing its all-electric travel trailer one step closer to customers

Pebble, a California-based startup defining a new way to work, live, and explore from anywhere, has started production of the Pebble Flow, bringing its all-electric travel trailer one step closer to customers. Designed to make RVing as easy as using an iPhone, the Pebble Flow combines electrification, smart automation, and a streamlined design for a simpler, stress-free travel experience.

Pebble remains on schedule for first deliveries by end of Spring 2025 at its 60,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Fremont, California. Customers who preordered and configured a Founders Edition (FE) Pebble Flow will be invited to finalize their purchase 8-12 weeks before their estimated delivery date.

“This marks a major step forward – not just for Pebble, but for our customers who have been looking for a seamless, intuitive way to experience the outdoors,” said Bingrui Yang, CEO and Founder of Pebble. “As we are now underway with production, the Pebble Flow is moving from vision to reality. RVing has long been full of hassles – stressful towing, difficult parking, and maneuvering. We built the Pebble Flow to remove those barriers and look forward to seeing our first customers take the Pebble Flow on the road soon.”

The Pebble Flow integrates advanced technology never before seen in the RV industry, combining a fully electric powertrain, automation features, and seamless connectivity. It includes:

Magic Hitch for fully automated hitching

Easy Tow with Active Tow Assist to optimize energy efficiency and enhance towing dynamics

Remote Control for maneuvering and parking via the Pebble App

A 45 kWh LFP battery and 1.1 kW solar array allowing for up to seven days of off-grid living

Customers can visit pebblelife.com/build to place a fully refundable $500 deposit, customize the Pebble Flow to their preferences, and explore financing options. Additionally, customers may be eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $10,000, further reducing the cost of ownership.

SOURCE: Pebble