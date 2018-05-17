Peace of mind at the double: Škoda approved used warranty cover extended to two years with new offer

It may be the time of year when the covers are coming off garden furniture and barbecues across the land, but ŠKODA retailers are doubling up on customer cover with a new two-year warranty package deal. Customers who purchase a qualifying Approved Used ŠKODA during May and June through ŠKODA Financial Services will get the reassurance of an extra 12 months warranty cover added to the standard 1-year cover.

And if that wasn’t enough to give owners complete peace of mind, ŠKODA is ramping up the value even further with a £149 service plan that covers one minor and one major service.

The offer is available on selected Approved Used cars aged between three and five years and purchased through ŠKODA Financial Services. The warranty is available on the low rate 7.4 per cent APR Representative Solutions personal contract plan (PCP)* and 7.9 per cent APR Representative Hire Purchase (HP)** offers. The offer runs from 1 May until 30 June 2018, so customers looking to take advantage of the offer should act quickly to secure their perfect car.

The warranty package includes roadside assistance and MOT Cover. Plus with ŠKODA’s complimentary 5 day drive away cover, buyers can start enjoying their ŠKODA from day one.

Customers can track down their ideal car via the Approved Used search facility on the ŠKODA.co.uk website where they can create an online shortlist of preferred models and compare features and specifications.

ŠKODA’s range of Approved used cars are widely regarded as some of the best in the business. The Fabia was named as What Car? Best Used Small Car in 2017, with the Citigo named as the Best Used City car. The Superb was also crowned the Best Used Estate 2018 by Diesel Car magazine earlier this year.

