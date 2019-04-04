PCIM 2019 – ROHM expands its range of power devices to offer complete power solutions

At PCIM, the leading trade fair for Power Electronics, Intelligent Motion and Energy Management in Nuremberg, Germany (May 07 – 09, 2019), ROHM Semiconductor will showcase power semiconductor solutions focused on E-mobility and power supply applications.

Energy savings and reduced system costs in all kinds of systems are heavily influenced by choosing the right power device. With its new developments resulting from the group’s extensive research and design initiatives, ROHM is able to offer customers not only a full line-up of efficient, compact products for their applications, but also a complete solution for the power tree.

Highlights at ROHM’s booth in hall 9, both 312:

Automotive grade SiC MOSFETs

ROHM recently announced the extension of new automotive-grade SiC MOSFETs in its line-up, namely SCT3xxxxxHR series. This series has allowed the company to achieve the industry’s largest lineup of AEC-Q101 qualified SiC MOSFETs that provide the high reliability necessary for automotive on-board chargers and DC/DC converters.

Gate Driver for SiC MOSFETs

The new series of Isolated Gate Driver ICs for power MOSFETs will expand ROHM’s current product portfolio, offering new solutions to increase the flexibility and improves the design of industrial and automotive power systems. The line-up has a 3,75KV isolation, AEC-Q100 gate driver device specifically designed to drive SiC power MOSFETs. It has a built-in active miller clamping to prevent parasitic turn on effects and integrates an under-voltage lock-out (UVLO) optimized to drive ROHM’s SiC MOSFET. These functions improve the reliability of the system.

