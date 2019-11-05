PCIe packet switches from Diodes Incorporated meet automotive demands for advanced features

Diodes Incorporated today announced the PI7C9X2G304EVQ and PI7C9X2G404EVQ PCIe 2.0 packet switches, offering 3-ports/4-lanes and 4-ports/4-lanes, respectively. The packet switches are automotive-compliant for use in telematics/ADAS, navigation systems, in-vehicle wireless routers, and emerging applications such as V2V and V2X communications.

The parts are designed to provide a simple solution to increase the fan-out of PCIe ports on SoCs, ASSPs, MPUs, and FPGAs, supporting advanced features in the automotive industry. The devices are qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 2, offer an operating temperature range of -40°C to +105°C, are PPAP capable, and are manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities.

Interoperability at the system level is guaranteed through compliance with the PCI-SIG PCIe Rev 2.1 standard. At the component level, pin-compatibility with existing Grade 3 solutions from Diodes Incorporated provides an easy migration path to higher performance for existing designs.

Advanced features include an integrated clock buffer and support for peer-to-peer traffic, delivering greater system performance. The low-power operation is complemented by link power management, including active-state power management L0 and L1, device-state power management D0, D3Hot and D3Cold. Power dissipation in L0 is 300mW (typical), dropping to 35mW in PCI-PM L1.1 D3Hot PM sub-state mode.

Latency for a packet running through the switch without blocking is 150ns, and latency tolerance reporting improves platform power management. While the default mode is cut-through, store and forward modes are also supported. Peer-to-peer traffic is enabled through access control service support.

SOURCE: Diodes