Paving the way to powertrain electrification

Magna’s roadmap to e-mobility includes technologies showcased in the all-new e4 technology demonstrator car, debuting today during the company’s winter test-driving activities in northern Sweden.

The e4 showcases Magna’s eDrive systems in a pure EV format at a time when automakers are making and executing plans for decreasing CO2 emissions and meeting legislation requirements around the world. The demo vehicle provides a new benchmark in efficiency and driving dynamics, providing up to 120km more range than current production models.

The e4 technology demonstrator includes highly integrated PSM-type eDrive systems on the front and rear axle. The unit on the front is equipped with a mechanical differential, while the unit on the rear has a twin-clutch torque vectoring system. Both eDrives, including the gearbox, electric motors, inverters, inverter software, and vehicle control strategy, are developments from Magna.

The e4 is the latest example of Magna’s modular and scalable powertrain solutions as the mobility technology company helps automakers prepare for a future that emphasizes electrification. These powertrain solutions also include:

The e2 prototype, which allows a demonstration of Magna’s scalable, modular drive technologies and a comparison of eight different powertrain configurations within a single vehicle architecture;

Dual-clutch transmissions (DCTs) such as the 7DCT300, which recently hit the one million mark in production at Magna’s powertrain manufacturing facility in Neuenstein, Germany; and

A comprehensive portfolio of powertrain products to cover the wide range of possible drivetrain architectures.

Magna expects that global growth in e-mobility will include mild and micro hybrids, high-voltage hybrids and electric vehicles.

“We are positioned to capitalize on the changing landscape with a strong product portfolio that covers various powertrain types,” said Tom Rucker, President of Magna Powertrain. “From reducing CO2 and supporting sustainability goals to delivering dynamic, fun-to-drive performance, we can lead automakers through the powertrain transition with our modular and scalable powertrain configurations.”

SOURCE: Magna