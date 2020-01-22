Paving the way to carbon-neutral transport: 10-point plan to help implement the European Green Deal

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) strongly believes that carbon-neutral road transport is possible by 2050. This, however, will represent a seismic shift, requiring a holistic approach with increasing efforts from all stakeholders.

Indeed, ACEA members are fully committed to deliver the ambitious 2025 and 2030 CO2 reduction targets, but the industry needs legal certainty as it moves towards carbon neutrality in 2050. To that end the EU regulatory framework must provide medium- and longterm stability for the planning of future investments.

In order to reduce CO2 emissions in the most cost-efficient way over the long term, ACEA sets out the industry’s key policy recommendations in its 10-point plan to help implement the European Green Deal.

SOURCE: ACEA