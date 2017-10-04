Paul Liu, Director of Automotive Architecture, Renovo Motors confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Paul Liu, Director of Automotive Architecture at Renovo Motors has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Paul joined Renovo Motors after 23 years in both the semiconductor and transportation industries, and is currently developing vehicle-based products to support AMoD systems. He has published papers and made presentations at the SAE World Congress and at other events and in industry publications.

Paul owns a commercial nut farm, where he tests his development of autonomous farming equipment. He also mentors robotics and statistics students in Middle and High School.

As well as being a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers, Project Management Institute, and the Association of Professional Engineers of British Columbia, Paul holds a BA Sc. in electrical engineering from the University of British Columbia and an Executive MBA from Simon Fraser University.

About Autonomous Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Autonomous Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology, regulations and business models behind automated driving and autonomous cars. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the autonomous car.

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place on 14 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/autonomous-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

