Patrick Macdonald-King appointed chief executive officer of Greenlane

Daimler Truck North America, LLC (DTNA), NextEra Energy Resources, LLC and BlackRock’s Climate Infrastructure business (BlackRock) today announced the appointment of Patrick Macdonald-King as chief executive officer of Greenlane, effective immediately. The more than $650 million joint venture established by DTNA, NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRock aims to build a high-performance, nationwide, zero-emission charging and hydrogen fueling network for medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the United States.

With a career spanning over three decades, Macdonald-King brings a wealth of experience from various industries to his new role. Before joining Greenlane, he held the position of president and chief operating officer of EV Connect, one of the largest providers of EV charging networks in the U.S. with international operations in Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Prior to his tenure at EV Connect, Macdonald-King founded and served as the CEO of DAX, a software-as-a-service asset management and cloud workflow application. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Western University, Canada.

Greenlane serves a critical infrastructure need to provide end-to-end charging network solutions for commercial vehicles to accelerate the roll-out of carbon neutral transportation. The lack of nationwide public charging infrastructure for commercial electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, particularly those used for long-haul freight operations, remains one of the largest barriers to the widespread deployment of sustainable fleets. The Greenlane network will offer charging sites and hydrogen fueling on critical freight routes along the east and west coasts and in Texas to meet anticipated customer demand. Greenlane will provide a unique customer experience utilizing newly developed charging and energy management software solutions, while being powered by renewable energy. For more information about Greenlane’s commitment to sustainable transportation, visit https://www.drivegreenlane.com/.

