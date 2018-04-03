Passenger car registrations: +5.8% first two months of 2018; +4.3% in February

In February 2018 the EU passenger car market grew by 4.3%, with new registrations totalling 1,125,397. In volume terms, last month saw the best February results since 2008. Nearly all major EU markets posted growth, except for the United Kingdom (-2.8%) – where car sales declined for the 11th consecutive month – and Italy (-1.4%). Spain (+13.0%) recorded the strongest gains, followed by Germany (+7.4%) and France (+4.3%).

From January to February 2018, demand for new cars increased by 5.8% in the European Union, counting 2,378,965 units in total. Momentum is starting to slow down in certain markets, especially in the United Kingdom (-5.1%). However, passenger car registrations continued to grow in Spain (+16.4%), Germany (+9.5%) and France (+3.4%) during the first two months of 2018.

