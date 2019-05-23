Partnership KWA and Prins

KWA, official European Importer for Dodge and RAM vehicles, continues its customer-oriented strategy by offering an LPG system installed by our KWA Technology Center in Bremerhaven, as a result of an industrial partnership with Prins, a world leader in alternative fuel systems.

10 January 2019. Klintberg & Way Automotive, Official European Importer for Dodge and RAM vehicles, presses on with its strategy of being strongly focused on offering premium services to customers and dealers.

Therefore, KWA is pleased to announce its partnership with Prins – a World leader in Alternative Fuel systems. From December 2018, KWA can provide LPG on its RAM lineup and Dodge Durangos, in the form of a model specific LPG Kit professionally installed by KWA Technology Center in Bremerhaven.

Prins LPG technology for RAM and Dodge

Market demand is growing for LPG technology among RAM and Dodge customers due to its environmental and fiscal advantages. The KWA customer benefits from the quality of one of the most advanced vapour injection system (Prins VSI-2.0) available on the market and a full KWA warranty on the kit. Environmentally the CO2 emissions are reduced by 12% versus normal benzine operation. Also running costs are reduced by up to 30% compared to the standard petrol engine.

For the Dealer perspective, you are now able to order the vehicle that includes the LPG system, creating a “turnkey” solution. The KW Technology Center installs the latest Prins VSI-2.0 system, the most recent version of the VSI system which has proven itself over the last 15 years. The key components of the system are OEM quality and specifically designed for LPG, complying with the strictest European regulations and certifications (ECE R115).

As anticipated, the kit is available for both the 2018 and 2019 RAM 1500 and the current Dodge Durango.

LPG Tank

Combined with the standard 98-liter petrol tank, RAM vehicles are equipped with a LPG tank with a net capacity of 100 liters (122L gross), located underneath the vehicle instead of the spare wheel. The gas refilling connection is located alongside the tow bar on the RAM. Thanks to this method of installation, the load carrying capacity of the vehicle is not restricted at all.

The Dodge Durango is equipped with a LPG tank with a net capacity of 78 liters (95L gross). The maximum combined range is around 1.300 kilometers, whereby up to 500 kilometers can be covered in gas mode (450 kilometers for Dodge Durango RT 5.7-liters engine). The gas connection is located alongside the petrol filler neck on Dodge Durango.

Each vehicle comes with 3 adaptors to allow refueling across Europe.

SOURCE: Prins