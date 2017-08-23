Partnership with ESL: Mercedes-Benz enters eSports

Mercedes‑Benz will partner with the world’s largest eSports company. This new cooperation will include the sponsorship of tournaments in various markets and will kick off in October with ESL One in Hamburg – a Dota 2 tournament with premier status and a prize pool of 1 million euros.

Dr Jens Thiemer, Vice President Marketing Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars: “Our wide-ranging international commitment to sport allows us to accommodate the interests of our diverse target groups. As a brand, we maintain close contact with our customers, are able to build up empathy and to become an accepted part of their world. We have been following the extremely fast-growing eSports segment for some time now and are firmly of the opinion that this new involvement will complement our existing sports sponsoring activities with an eye on the future and allow us to make contact with a very interesting, new target group.”

Ralf Reichert, CEO of ESL: „We are thrilled to partner with Mercedes-Benz as the premiere automotive brand. This partnership represents an important step not only for us but for the whole eSports industry. Allowing us to explore exciting mobility solutions for the fans and players across the world, growing eSports together, and getting it to the next level”

Sport of the future for generation of the future

The eSports engagement is part of Mercedes-Benz’s sponsoring- and marketing portfolio’s new strategic direction. After its entry into formula E, the company thus gives another impulse in a future-oriented field. Double-digit growth rates, sold out stadiums across the globe, yearly prize pools of over 100 Million Euros and almost 500 Million streaming hours watched per month all show the increasing significance of eSports.

About ESL

ESL is a part of the international digital entertainment group MTG, and the world’s largest eSports company, leading the industry across the most popular video games with numerous online and offline competitions. It operates high profile, branded international and national leagues and tournaments such as the Intel® Extreme Masters, ESL One, ESL National Championships and other top tier stadium-size events, as well as grassroots amateur cups, leagues and matchmaking systems. ESL covers a broad field of services in gaming technology, event management, advertising and television production, fully catering to the needs of the eSports ecosystem. With offices in North America, Germany, Russia, France, Poland, Spain, China, and partners in many other countries, it has a truly global footprint www.eslgaming.com

