Participated in an autonomous driving demonstration under 5G environment in Malaysia

Pioneer Smart Sensing Innovations Corporation (hereinafter “PSSI”), a consolidated subsidiary of Pioneer Corporation, announced today that it and eMoovit, a company incorporated abroad in Malaysia of MooVita Pte Ltd (hereinafter “MooVita”), get involved an autonomous driving demonstration taking place in Malaysia from January 2020, through next-generation communication standards “5G”.

This demonstration is done as a part of “5G Demonstration Project” which is convened in six states of the country by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, and verify for autonomous driving through 5G in partnership with Altel. The autonomous vehicle in the form of a four-seater driverless shuttle transmitting data through 5G has been adapted to help with transporting guest and tourist around Pelangi Beach Resort & Spa in Langkawi.

PSSI and MooVita have been conducted demonstrations of an autonomous shuttle bus equipped with Pioneer’s 3D-LiDAR sensor, aiming to commercialize services of autonomous driving level 4 from 2018. 3D-LiDAR sensors use laser light to detect and accurately measure the distance of objects and can ascertain three-dimensional information related to the surrounding environment in real-time, they are regarded as an indispensable key device for the realization of level-three and above autonomous vehicles (conditional automation).

