Participants at Automechanika Kuala Lumpur 2023 tap into the up rise of digitalisation and electrification

In 2022, new vehicle sales in Malaysia climbed to 720,658[1], exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Incentives aim to keep the momentum up with the Government also prioritising the electric vehicle (EV) market

In 2022, new vehicle sales in Malaysia climbed to 720,658[1], exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Incentives aim to keep the momentum up with the Government also prioritising the electric vehicle (EV) market. The sector has been deemed a catalyst of development, which Automechanika Kuala Lumpur will reflect by leveraging themes in dedicated zones during events. Today’s launch rings in the show’s return to the Malaysian market from 16 to 18 March at the Kuala Lumpur and Convention Centre.

Whether it be in infrastructure, manufacturing or distribution, a growing number of Malaysian companies are jumping at the opportunities to develop the EV supply chain. For example, conglomerates like Fieldman EV Sdn Bhd and Samsung SDI Energy Malaysia Sdn Bhd are investing heavily in the construction of the nation’s first EV assembly plant and battery cell manufacturing, respectively[2].

As the same time, the Chairman of the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), Datuk Phang Ah Tong, notes that domestic companies can support the global supply chain by providing EV components like semiconductors and electrical goods[3].

As a result, prospects from the upswing of digitalisation and electrification stretch across businesses of all sizes throughout the industry, something that Automechanika Kuala Lumpur aims to emphasise with each zone featuring specifically tailored events. The intent is to ensure that attendees maximise their sourcing, educational and networking needs during the show.

Reflecting the rapidly developing EV market

This year, the show will incorporate a higher focus on products, services and technologies that relate to the overall direction of the industry. For instance, the EV & IoT Zone will feature showcases on charging facilities, batteries and cloud-based connectivity solutions. TechAlliance is one such exhibitor bringing their aftermarket data solutions to the show. The company’s product range supports service providers through the information tools that optimise business processes and the access to technical data from manufacturers for repair, maintenance and diagnostics.

Mirroring themes across the show floor, the Digitalisation and Electrification Conference and Automotive Manufacturing and Transformation Conference will explore the potential of electromobility and digital solutions in the market.

The conferences will host stakeholders from the government and private sector exploring policies, charging and battery systems, and best practices in the local electric vehicle industry.

Elsewhere, the Commercial Vehicle Zone will reveal solutions that are continuing to optimise commercial transportation. Showcases include Caltex’s Diesel with Techron® D that improves fuel efficiency by up to three percent and Delo Engine Oils for cylinder wear protection. The combination of the two products offers greater reliability, durability and efficiency. Another exhibitor, YonMing Group, is a leader in the sale, distribution, maintenance and service of heavy goods vehicle parts, providing a one-stop shop for fleet and individual owners.

Accompanying this zone, the Fleet Management Conference will explore best practices to ensure profitability and sustainability. Speakers are also set to address a number of challenges with solutions for the sector’s overall modernisation, including fuel efficiency, tyre management, IoT, as well as manpower and training in line with new tech applications.

Advancing the aftermarket

From the upswing of more vehicles on Malaysian roads, the show will give prominence to prospects in after-sales care with renowned brands featured in the Auto Service and Maintenance Zone. This includes LAUNCH, a strategic partner of the fair, demonstrating its diagnostic and maintenance equipment. In addition, SATA Tools will display tools and solutions for workshop technicians tending to the latest EV requirements.

Returning to Malaysia, the Collision Repair Training Workshop will guide participants through hands-on demonstrations and theoretical discussions. The course, supported by ZF, Celette and LAUNCH, is specifically for auto repair service providers, technicians and mechanics. Sessions are set to explore EV advancements and offer updates from the collision repair market about advanced measuring systems, ADAS calibration, on-board diagnostics and high-voltage systems. Additionally, the topic about new workshop management systems aims to help entrepreneurs find suitable business models for their operations. Those who join will receive a certificate of attendance.

Building networks through shared experiences

During the three-day show, AutoFest@KL will offer an array of entertaining and interactive events that blend automotive culture, networking and a day-to-day marketplace together.

The line-up of activities include performances at the Auto NITZ Party, over 70 modified cars at the EMMA Malaysia Final – Car Audio and Modification Competition, in addition to the OEM & Auto City Marketplace. The areas will be an outlet for suppliers to sell car-related accessories and products with potential clients, workshops, car owners and enthusiasts.

Celebrating 20 years in the Malaysian market

Today, the organiser of Automechanika Kuala Lumpur is holding a launch for strategic partners, supporting media and associations to kick off the 2023 edition. It will be the first time that the show goes ahead since 2019. During the event, ADTEC, Caltex Delo, Celette, CL Group, EMG, JTM, LAUNCH, Leng Kee Auto Academy, Pac Auto Marketing, SATA, Schmaco and Vanli, and ZF, in addition to other international and local supporters will cement their cooperation with the show to promote automotive industry development in the Malaysian market.

SOURCE: Automechanika Kuala Lumpur