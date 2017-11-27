Parkopedia to Supply Parking Services to Toyota Entune and Lexus Enform App Suites

Parkopedia, the world’s largest parking service provider, announced today that it has been selected by Toyota and Lexus to provide a new in-car parking service on select legacy vehicles and newer vehicles via the Toyota Entune and Lexus Enform App Suites.

This new in-car parking service, which will launch in early 2018, will feature information on over 20 million off-street parking spots across the United States. The new parking service will help direct users to the nearest and most convenient parking location to their chosen destination and will include key parking information such as facility/lot name, opening hours and pricing.

“The Toyota Entune and Lexus Enform App Suites are innovative and versatile in-car systems that provide up to date content to millions of drivers and which now includes parking information,” commented Eugene Tsyrklevich, CEO of Parkopedia. “In the era of the connected car, it is exciting to see leading OEMs such as Toyota and Lexus underlining the importance of parking by making an effort to add parking service applications even for vehicles that are already on the road.”

“The exponential growth in multimedia data and technological innovation continues to make changes to the way we work and live,” said Steve Basra, vice president of Toyota Connected Technologies. Our partnership with Parkopedia represents an opportunity to help optimize the driver experience by expanding the Toyota Entune and Lexus Enform App Suites to include parking information.”

