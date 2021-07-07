Parkopedia partners with ThinxNet to provide seamless in-car fuelling payments across Europe

The partnership of industry-leading connected car solution providers promotes in-car payments across Europe

Industry-leading connected car solution providers Parkopedia and ThinxNet, have partnered to improve the refuelling experience for drivers, automakers and fuelling stations across Europe, through intelligent connected solutions that enable drivers to pay for their fuel directly through their vehicle head unit.

As part of the single API, which powers the ‘pay-at-the-pump’ application of Parkopedia’s payment platform, ThinxNet uses state-of-the-art, cloud-based technology to ensure payments at the fuel pump can be seamlessly completed from inside the vehicle. Drivers are able to refuel quickly, cheaply and safely – negating the need to step away from the vehicle or enter a kiosk to pay.

ThinxNet’s solution is currently available at more than 1400 fuelling stations in Germany, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands, with more to follow in Luxembourg, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain and the rest of Europe.

Parkopedia’s new multi-domain payment platform is an extension of the company’s existing parking payment solution, which is currently in use by various leading global automakers. The latest platform will now also include payments for fuelling, as well as other vehicle-centric services, such as Electric Vehicle (EV) charging and tolls via a single sign-on solution, removing the need for drivers to maintain multiple apps and accounts for their on-the-road payment needs.

Parkopedia’s integrated solution manages the full aggregation and payment flow between providers into a single payment platform, working with wider vehicle sensors to enable a seamless and complete digital fuelling experience for the driver.

Once a driver is notified that fuel is low, they will be presented with live fuel pricing for comparison and guided to their preferred station. Once on-site, the platform activates the pump, initiates the transaction and safely manages the payment from the vehicle. Discounts and loyalty offers can be applied automatically, as well as the mailing of electronic receipts – delivering a heightened level of connected service to drivers and simplifying management for automakers.

Hans Puvogel, COO at Parkopedia, commented: “We are delighted to partner with ThinxNet, and integrate essential pay-at-the-pump fuelling services for drivers into our recently announced payment platform. Our relationships with key connected vehicle service providers are a vital aspect of why we are already the market leader for in-vehicle parking payments. As we expand across further vehicle-centric payment services, we need partners that are aligned with us in delivering exceptional connected services that enhance the journey for drivers.”

Sandra Dax, CEO at ThinxNet, added: “The partnership with Parkopedia is a logical next step for us to fulfil our vision of hassle-free, secure and reliable transactions around the car. We are convinced that a seamless in-car experience is a key driver for the adoption of connected services like digital fuelling.”

SOURCE: Parkopedia