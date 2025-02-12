ParkMobile partners with City of Baltimore to implement city-wide parking platform

ParkMobile’s Online Reservation System is now available at off-street locations across the city alongside on-street parking payment availability

ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, will be modernizing parking in Baltimore. As part of a city-wide initiative, the ParkMobile app will be available for drivers to reserve transient parking at off-street locations around the city as well as pay for on-demand parking across 11,000 on-street parking spaces throughout the Central Business District. Drivers can reserve and pay for a parking space digitally via the ParkMobile app or web browser.

“ParkMobile is proud to partner with the City of Baltimore to enhance the parking experience for residents and visitors,” said David Holler, vice president of sales at ParkMobile. “As the trusted parking and mobility platform for over 700 cities across North America, our mission is to create more livable urban environments by simplifying the parking process. In Baltimore, our smart parking platform will streamline parking operations, improve traffic flow and provide a seamless, stress-free parking experience.”

ParkMobile is focused on expanding its footprint for users across the county. By providing solutions to create an easier parking experience, ParkMobile makes traveling throughout the country more convenient and streamlined. ParkMobile is available in key cities across Maryland, as well as surrounding metros such as Washington, D.C.

“We are excited to partner with ParkMobile as our new off-street parking reservation system vendor and as one of our mobile payment options at parking meters,” said Peter Little, Executive Director of the Parking Authority of Baltimore City. “Baltimore residents and visitors will enjoy these new digital payment options that will give them more time to enjoy Baltimore instead of waiting to pay the parking meter.”

ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser. Users can reserve parking via the ParkMobile app or on the dedicated site for the City of Baltimore parking reservations website. To make a parking reservation, users can search for the event venue in the ParkMobile app or web browser, then select the lot where they would like to park. After the reservation is booked, it can be redeemed at the location using a mobile pass in the ParkMobile app.

SOURCE: ParkMobile