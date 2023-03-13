Parker Meeks named Hyzon Motors Chief Executive Officer

Hyzon Motors Inc., a global supplier of zero-emission fuel cell electric heavy-duty vehicles, today announced it has named Parker Meeks as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately

Meeks brings deep strategic, analytical, and performance-driven expertise across energy, transportation, and infrastructure to the company, along with strong tactical, operating, and organizational leadership experience. Meeks has also spearheaded initiatives to optimize Hyzon’s financial, accounting, and governance strategies to spur growth and deliver value to shareholders. Meeks has a clear vision for the future of the company and has put in place a strong, sustainable foundation to ensure its growth and success.

During his brief tenure as interim CEO and after nearly two years in company leadership, Meeks achieved significant milestones for Hyzon, such as fostering a collaborative technology development effort to bring a complementary heavy-duty fuel cell truck to the US market with an electric powertrain provider, enhancing the Heavy Rigid and global Cabover product portfolios, continuing to progress the company’s hydrogen fuel infrastructure partner and project portfolio, and launching vehicle trials with a global trucking giant in Germany and an Austrian grocery retailer.

“Parker Meeks is the right leader for Hyzon, bringing extensive experience across sectors vital to the company’s future,” said Elaine Wong, Hyzon’s Lead Independent Director. “In the time since he was named President and interim CEO, Parker has proven to be a trusted, strategic advisor uniquely adept at driving execution across global business operations. We have every confidence in his leadership of Hyzon during this exciting new chapter.”

Hyzon’s Board of Directors appointed Meeks President and interim CEO August 17, 2022. He immediately took over full responsibility for day-to-day management of all business lines and functions reporting to the board. Since then, Meeks directed a strategic review of global operations, which led to a reorganization of European operations under new leadership and ownership structures, as well as exit of the commercial truck operations in China to focus on high-priority regions (North America, Europe, Australia).

“Hyzon has a bright future, and I am privileged to take the permanent helm and put my decades of experience to work in a new way,” said Parker Meeks, CEO of Hyzon Motors. “Pairing our proprietary technology with operational excellence will position our company to help lead the global clean energy transition. In this fresh, new chapter, I’ll focus on leading Hyzon’s commercialization efforts to accelerate decarbonization on both a global and customer-by-customer basis.”

Meeks’ experience spans traditional energy, decarbonization and energy transition, infrastructure, and transportation sectors. He has served clients and led operations across four continents, more than 15 countries, and more than half of U.S. states.

Before joining Hyzon in June 2021 as Chief Strategy Officer and being appointed President and interim CEO in August 2022, Meeks served as President, Infrastructure Sector for TRC Companies, a design and construction management business in transportation, renewable energy, and water resources end markets. He was responsible for a nationwide 900-person design and construction management business with operations in 25+ US states, China, and Canada. Meeks drove initiatives including key business developments, partnership strategies, merger integration, and digital technology solution development and commercialization.

Prior to TRC, he was a partner and founding leader of McKinsey & Company’s global Capital Productivity & Infrastructure practice, a division that has more than 1,000 employees across the world which supported over 30 mega-projects (> $500M in total project cost) over a 5-year period. He also served as the managing partner of McKinsey’s Houston office. Meeks served clients in over 10 countries on four continents delivering over $18 billion in entity value improvements predominantly in strategic growth, private equity-backed business building, operational performance improvement, and major capital project turnarounds.

Meeks has a BS in electrical engineering from Columbia University, an MBA from Rice University, and he serves on the advisory board for Rice University’s chemical engineering department.

