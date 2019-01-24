Parker Hannifin remote diagnostics system fitted to the Kaoussis RCV truck range

IQAN-MC4 based system provides complete system solution for refuse collection vehicles

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, has won business to supply electronic control systems based on its IQAN-MC4 Master Controller family with Greek waste management equipment manufacturer Kaoussis. The application is on the Kaoussis RCV (Refuge Collecting Vehicle) truck range and provides a solution to their need for a remote log and diagnostics system.

The Kaoussis RCV is a dual refuge truck used to collect both recyclable and non-recyclable waste. The control previously used had no flexibility or room for adaptations. Kaoussis approached Parker for a solution that offered flexibility, compliance and was backed by local support.

Kaoussis RCV trucks need to adhere to the strictest quality assurance systems, one of them being to ensure that their vehicles meet the requirements of the applicable EC directives – CE approved by the Swedish Notified Body (SMP).

Parker proposed an Electronic Control System based on its IQAN-MC4 Master Controller Family as a solution to their problem. Kaoussis provided a truck to equip with the Parker controller system and complete a comprehensive evaluation program. After successful testing, the truck was commissioned for use in Portugal.

The MC4 family of controllers have a common set of pinouts, making it possible for easy up-/down-scaling of an application. They are designed to be either a performance optimized standard controller, or an IEC 61508 SIL2 Functional Safety (FS) variant. When applying EN ISO 13849-1 for safety functions, the FS variant can be used as a PLd subsystem. The MC4 family utilizes a high performance three-core CPU for fast closed-loop control and suitability for use in large applications.

Parker has extensive experience in system customization, adapting its solutions to customer requirements and specific application needs. Parker also adheres to the strictest safety standards in the market, has as a range of silent operation components, and enables customers to increase productivity.

Kaoussis is the leading manufacturer of waste management equipment in Greece. Their brand name is associated with reliable and cost-effective refuse collection vehicles, tailored to suit the specific requirements of each customer. Thus, the need for system solutions that aid efficiency and reliability. The company has a long-standing relationship with Parker and has used the company’s hydraulic components and fluid connectors over many years.

Source: Parker Hannifin