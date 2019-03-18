Parker exhibits full engine filtration portfolio at Bauma including Racor, Baldwin and Fuel Manager products

April 14-18, 2019, Munich – Hall A4, Stand 215

The Engine & Mobile Filtration Division of Parker Hannifin will be showcasing products from its Racor, Baldwin and Fuel Manager ranges at Bauma. Vehicles serving the construction, building materials and mining industries work in challenging conditions and effective engine filtration is key to maintaining their efficient operation. Parker’s combined offering amounts to one of the industry’s most comprehensive fuel, engine oil and air filtration portfolios.

Parker is synonymous with the highest quality and leading technology, which has long made it the trusted choice for OE fit applications as well as in the aftermarket. Baldwin Filters is an established brand whose performance and value has made it a popular choice in the aftermarket.

Both Parker and Baldwin fuel, oil and air filters are designed for long life with sustained peak performance to protect engines and keep them running longer and cleaner. This enables vehicles to operate efficiently and reliably for longer.

Parker will also be showcasing the Generation 5 Fuel Manager fuel filters/water separators. These high quality filtration products can be supplied for light commercial vehicles, as well as for applications on agricultural, industrial and construction equipment, as well as generators.

SOURCE:Parker Hannifin