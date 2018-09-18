Park safety fix: safe lighting of trailers or semitrailers

When decoupling trailers from towing vehicles and placing them on parking lots or public roads, the power supply for the lighting system has generally been cut off. Only reflectors are then left to mark the vehicle. The missing lighting can present a danger to other road users, especially at night. Lighting and electronics expert HELLA has therefore developed an independent battery-supported power source together with commercial vehicle trailer manufacturer Hüffermann Transportsysteme. The Park Safety Fix product, short PS-Fix, enables the active illumination of trailers even without a towing vehicle. At the IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018, the company presented the first serial model. And HELLA is already introducing a further product development.

PS-Fix can be flawlessly integrated as “Plug and Play” into the existing HELLA EasyConn wire structure of the lighting system. The core of the system is constituted by the electronics box operating the lighting system in the decoupled state. The control unit and battery packs are integrated in a 30 x 22 x 20 cm box to be mounted onto the vehicle’s side.

As soon as the trailer is coupled to the towing vehicle, the PS-Fix system becomes inactive. The lighting system can then only be controlled via the towing vehicle. While driving, the motor vehicle’s power supply charges the PS-Fix. This requires no additional plug connection from the motor vehicle to the trailer.

PS-Fix gets activated whenever the power supply is interrupted. Switches for the individual lighting functions are situated at the HELLA PS-Fix system. Users can then make targeted use of lighting functions, such as parking and hazard warning lights. In addition, two AUX connections allow for additional special functions, such as work lights or beacons. This enables safe vehicle loading and unloading at all times.

The developed serial model PS-Fix is approved acc. to ECE R10. The first serial model can be seen at Hüffermann’s IAA Commercial Vehicles fair booth. HELLA is already working on further system developments. Further functions, such as a twilight sensor and a radio remote control are to be integrated during a further development phase. HELLA is presenting the demonstration model at its own fair booth.

SOURCE: Hella