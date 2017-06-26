Panasonic and TransitScreen form national alliance to bring advanced connected technologies to growing cities

Panasonic Corporation of North America and TransitScreen, Inc. today announced a strategic alliance to bring advanced IoT applications to smart cities around the U.S. The agreement will provide city residents and visitors with real-time transit and transportation information to enable more informed commuting and travel decisions.

The partnership extends both companies’ missions to use technology to make lives easier. Combining Panasonic’s CityNOW platform solutions, which are helping people live safer, healthier, more convenient and more energy efficient lives, with TransitScreen’s experience in simplifying complex data, software development, and personalized, human-centric design, the two companies will transform the infrastructure supporting urban transportation.

“At Panasonic we’re committed to building a connected world that will improve quality of life for people across the globe,” said Tom Gebhardt, Panasonic Corporation of North America Chairman and CEO. “Partnering with TransitScreen allows Panasonic to augment its CityNOW solutions in transportation and mobility with rich transportation data, supporting all types of mobility customers. TransitScreen’s IoT technologies will create a smoother, more seamless experience for residents and visitors alike in key cities by providing people with the transit and local event information they need right when they need it.”

United Nations estimates suggest the urban population will increase by 2.5 billion people by 2050. As people flock to cities around the world, getting from point A to point B will only become more complex. This partnership will leverage connectivity, big data and analytics technologies to reduce congestion and travel time, lower transportation related emissions and promote walkability.

The technology provides real-time, multi-screen displays detailing transit arrival times, local points of interest, and live events at transit agencies, smart bus shelters, airports, street kiosks, stadiums and arenas, municipal buildings, and university stadiums.

“Panasonic is one of the iconic brands of the digital era. Combining their nearly hundred year history with our team’s creativity and design capabilities will create remarkable opportunities for innovation,” said Matt Caywood, TransitScreen cofounder and CEO. “With Panasonic as our hardware, solutions, and integration partner, we will have the chance to bring our human-centric technologies to a national scale.”

The partnership will kick off in Denver, CO with integration in Panasonic’s CityNOW base at the Denver Peña Station Next, a connected community leveraging Panasonic’s smart and sustainable technologies to support residents, businesses, and visitors. The Panasonic and TransitScreen partnership will scale to other U.S. cities in the future.

