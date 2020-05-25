Panasonic joins IP Open Access Declaration against COVID-19

Panasonic Corporation today announced that it has joined the IP Open Access Declaration Against COVID-19 and pledged not to seek any compensation nor assert any intellectual property rights, including patent, utility model, design and copyright, owned by Panasonic Corporation or Panasonic Intellectual Property Management Co. Ltd. against any individual or other entity with respect to the activities whose sole purpose is to stop the spread of COVID-19 during the time of this crisis.

Through the declaration the company will contribute to stopping the spread of COVID-19 by promoting utilization of its intellectual property rights by laboratories and enterprises across industries worldwide while allowing validity verification for certain technologies through collaboration upon a prior written notice.

About IP Open Access Declaration Against COVID-19

Please refer to the following for details of this declaration.

https://www.gckyoto.com/covid-2

