Panasonic HD becomes the first in Japan to receive approval to operate 10 small and remote-controllable mobilities simultaneously on public roads across multiple regions and begins demonstration experiments

Contributing to enhanced efficiency of robot service business

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Panasonic HD) today announced that it became the first in Japan,*1 as of January 23, 2025, to receive approval to operate 10 small and remote-controllable mobilities simultaneously on public roads across multiple regions under the supervision of a single operator, and began demonstration experiments.

Amid a chronic labor shortage in the logistics industry, the growing volume of home delivery packages driven by the expansion of the e-commerce market and the rising number of individuals facing challenges in accessing essential goods, such as food, have emerged as significant social issues. In response to these social issues, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry launched a public-private council in 2019 to promote deliveries by autonomous-driving robots, initiating a comprehensive study of social implementation of robot-assisted delivery services.

Panasonic HD has developed a robotic solution that integrates automatic delivery robots with a remote control system and is promoting the use of robots in last-mile delivery, mobile vending, information dissemination, and other business sectors, and expanding social implementation in each region.

To address labor shortages using robots, it is crucial that a single remote operator can safely manage multiple robots simultaneously. In response to this challenge, in April 2022, Panasonic HD became the first in Japan*2 to achieve full remote operation, with a single operator simultaneously controlling four small and remote-controllable mobilities without security personnel stationed near the mobile robots. Since then, the company has continued to provide services with various partners while operating multiple robots simultaneously.

In order to further improve service efficiency, the company has developed an AI function that assists with some of the tasks of remote operators, significantly reducing their workload and enabling each operator to manage up to 10 robots simultaneously. A total of 10 automatic delivery robots named HAKOBO will be fully remotely operated in three regions: Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture; Kadoma City, Osaka Prefecture; and Saga City, Saga Prefecture.

In the future, Panasonic HD aims to contribute to the provision of services that enable each individual operator to simultaneously utilize multiple robots across various regions. Furthermore, HAKOBO can be used for various purposes, such as mobile vending and information dissemination, by customizing the cabin mounted at the rear, reducing robot service operating costs through the integration of multiple units, regions, and services. Enabling the operation of these robots from an office in a remote location will also help eliminate worker imbalances between regions and improve work styles.

Panasonic HD has developed the mobility service platform X-Area and aims to create a society where anyone can work with a sense of security anytime and anywhere by leveraging mobility functions even from remote locations through AI and robotics, while utilizing the company’s mobility services to make people’s lifestyles more convenient.

Panasonic HD will continue to offer robotic solutions that integrate HAKOBO and other automatic delivery robots with remote control systems. Through these efforts, the company aims to provide services that enhance convenience in people’s lifestyles while addressing labor shortages and improving working conditions across various operations, including last-mile delivery, product vending, security and monitoring, advertising, guidance, and other tasks.

Some of these results have been achieved through projects supported by NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization).

Grant project name: Project to Construct a Basis for Research and Development of Innovative Robots/Realization of Delivery Service by Automated Delivery Robots

Commissioned project name: Third Phase of the Strategic Innovation Promotion Program (SIP) Sponsored by the Cabinet Office/Expansion of Fundamental Technologies and Development of Rules Promoting Social Implementation to Expand HCPS Human-Collaborative Robotics.

*1: Research conducted by Panasonic as of January 23, 2025.

*2: Research conducted by Panasonic as of April 15, 2022.

