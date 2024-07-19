Panasonic Energy to collaborate with Australia’s national science agency CSIRO to develop nickel laterite processing technologies for lithium-ion battery applications

Future collaboration projects will aim to contribute to a sustainable supply chain for the company’s battery business and ensure efficient use of Australia’s natural resources

Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a Panasonic Group Company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement regarding joint development with Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO. The agreement covers the development of new nickel laterite processing technologies for recovering nickel, an essential raw material in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries.

Through this collaboration, Panasonic Energy and CSIRO are laying the groundwork for the future utilization of Australian nickel laterite resources and the creation of a low-cost, low-environmental- impact raw material and supply chain. The joint development leverages CSIRO’s expertise in mineral processing and Panasonic Energy’s extensive knowledge of battery materials. The goal is to strengthen Australia’s nickel industry and secure high-quality nickel resources to meet the global demands of future battery production.

CSIRO excels in industrial technology development and is engaged in a wide range of research areas including agriculture, the environment, information technology, healthcare, materials, manufacturing, minerals, and energy. Leveraging its location in resource-rich Australia, it plays a leading role in in the research and technological development related to minerals.

In the current global market, while countries like Indonesia lead in nickel production, Australia boasts the world’s second-largest reserves of the mineral. Given its significant lateritic reserves and the growing global demand for lithium-ion batteries, Australia has the potential to become a key player in producing nickel, a crucial cathode material especially for high-capacity batteries, using eco-friendly processes.

Panasonic Energy is committed to fostering collaborations like this one with CSIRO, driving advancements in the global lithium-ion battery industry, and ultimately contributing to a more sustainable society.

SOURCE: Panasonic