Panasonic Energy named official battery cell supplier for Harbinger’s medium-duty electric vehicles

Harbinger, a leading medium-duty electric vehicle (EV) company, and Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a Panasonic Group Company, today announced that Panasonic Energy is now the official battery cell supplier for Harbinger. Panasonic Energy’s lithium-ion batteries are incorporated into Harbinger’s proprietary battery system to power its American-made medium-duty electric vehicles.

Recognized as the world leader in battery technology, Panasonic Energy will supply Harbinger with its latest 2170 batteries for all models. These high-performing battery cells boast an industry-leading energy density of above 800Wh/L (watt-hours per liter), ensuring superior energy solutions that enhance truck performance and efficiency.

Initially, Panasonic Energy will supply Harbinger with battery cells manufactured in Japan, which will be delivered to Harbinger’s headquarters in Garden Grove, California. In the near future, the two companies look to expand production to include Panasonic Energy’s manufacturing facility in De Soto, Kansas. This opportunity would enable the addition of U.S.-produced battery cells to Harbinger’s existing U.S.-based production of battery packs, making the complete battery pack assembly the first in the commercial vehicle sector to be fully U.S.-sourced. Panasonic’s unrivaled battery production capability ensures a reliable supply for Harbinger as it continues to scale manufacturing.

Harbinger’s American-made platform, also known as a stripped chassis, was developed for medium-duty vehicles such as walk-in vans, box trucks, recreational vehicles, delivery vans, and emergency and disaster response vehicles. The company designs and manufactures its chassis at its Garden Grove, California facility. Their proprietary electric stripped chassis includes all major systems, like the in-house electric drivetrain and high-voltage battery system, positioning them as a unique player in the industry. This vertically integrated approach keeps costs low and enhances performance, safety, and durability. Harbinger achieved start of production (SOP) in early 2025, and is working to fulfill approximately 5,000 pre-orders from major customers including Bimbo Bakeries USA, THOR Industries and more.

Panasonic Energy’s 2170 cells, offering superior energy density, safety and reliability, are crucial for Harbinger’s high-performance commercial vehicles. The cylindrical batteries, proven in various successful EV products, offer unrivaled safety and durability—aiding Harbinger in delivering exceptional vehicles to its customers. As of March 2025, Panasonic Energy had supplied approximately 19 billion lithium-ion EV batteries globally, equivalent to powering 3.7 million EVs, without any vehicle recalls due to battery-attributed issues, highlighting its reputation for high-quality, reliable battery cells.

John Harris, Co-founder and CEO, Harbinger, said, “Harbinger’s commitment to safety and engineering opened the door for our relationship with Panasonic Energy, the supplier of the highest quality battery cells in the world. The battery cells we are using are the latest version Panasonic Energy supplies to the top consumer EV OEMs. Panasonic Energy’s long track record of both high-quality battery cell production and the industry’s lowest defect rates sets them apart and ensures Harbinger’s chassis will be outfitted with the best batteries available today. Panasonic Energy is highly selective when choosing its partners, and we’re honored that Harbinger is now part of an exclusive group of automakers selected to use Panasonic battery cells for their electric vehicles.”

Kazuo Tadanobu, CEO of Panasonic Energy, said, “This partnership marks a transformative milestone for both Panasonic Energy and Harbinger as we jointly advance battery innovation. Harbinger’s chassis design and battery packs stand out as among the safest and most durable in the EV industry, aligning with our high standards for performance and reliability. Together, we are enhancing Harbinger’s product offerings while reinforcing our shared commitment to sustainability and electrification within the transportation industry.”

SOURCE: Harbinger