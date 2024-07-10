Panasonic Energy and University of Kansas to collaborate on EV battery technology and talent development

Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. (“Panasonic Energy”), a Panasonic Group Company and the University of Kansas (Lawrence, Kansas) today announced that they have signed an agreement aimed at promoting the development of next-generation technologies and the cultivation of specialist expertise in the field of lithium-ion batteries

The University of Kansas is a flagship university in the U.S. state of Kansas, where Panasonic Energy is currently constructing its second North American factory. Located in the city of De Soto, Kansas, the factory is expected to commence production by the end of March 2025 and will have an annual production capacity of approximately 30 GWh. The factory constitutes a crucial part of Panasonic Energy’s strategy to boost its EV battery production capacity in North America. The project is a significant step in realizing the commitment to reduce CO2 emissions through the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, generating employment in the DeSoto area and the surrounding economic zones of Kansas, thereby contributing to the revitalization of the U.S. manufacturing sector and the overall economy.

In the wake of the 2011 University Engineering Initiative Act, Kansas has been producing engineering graduates to meet industry demand, with the University of Kansas playing a key role in this initiative. As a member of the Association of American Universities, the university is equipped with an energy and battery-related research lab and high-level research capabilities. With its extensive expertise in battery development and manufacturing, Panasonic Energy will collaborate with the university to further innovate battery-related technology and nurture specialist talent. This partnership aims to help promote the regional development of Kansas and achieve a sustainable society. Further details of these initiatives will be determined through ongoing discussions between the two parties.

