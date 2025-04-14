Panasonic Automotive Systems Joins the Linux Foundation as a Gold Member

Panasonic Automotive Systems aims to expand open source engagement and initiatives in Japan and around the world

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, welcomes Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd (PAS) as a Gold Member of the foundation. PAS was established in April of 2022 as an operating company responsible for the automotive systems business of the Panasonic Group’s operating company system, and is helping to create comfortable, safe, and secure automobiles.

“We’re pleased to welcome Panasonic Automotive Systems as a Gold Member of the Linux Foundation,” said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation. “Their leadership in automotive innovation and ongoing contributions to open source reflect the growing importance of collaborative software development in the mobility sector. We look forward to working with PAS as they help shape the future of software-defined vehicles in Japan and globally.”

Headquartered in Japan, PAS is a global company with subsidiaries in eight other countries and, as a Tier 1 company, it provides advanced proprietary technologies such as infotainment systems to automakers in Japan and overseas, helping to create comfortable, safe, and secure automobiles. PAS is committed to meeting the expectations of its customers around the world with technologies that stand by people in pursuit of its corporate vision of becoming the “Joy in Motion” design company.

“Panasonic Automotive Systems believes that open source software (OSS) is essential to product realization and innovation, and has been using Linux in our products since 2006,” said Masashige Mizuyama, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. “In addition to using OSS, we are leading the OSS adoption of virtualization technology in Automotive Grade Linux’s Software Defined Vehicle Expert Group, making a significant contribution to the evolution of OSS for automotive applications. Joining the Linux Foundation as a Gold Member strengthens our partnership with the open source community and creates an ecosystem that accelerates the evolution of automotive software.”

More than 1,000 organizations are members of the Linux Foundation and the open source projects it hosts. Baidu, CISCO, Dell Technologies, FutureWei, Google, Honda, Mitsubishi Electric, LY Corporation, Panasonic, Renesas, Sony, Toshiba, and Toyota are also Gold Members.

SOURCE: Linux Foundation