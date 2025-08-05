Panasonic Automotive Systems and VicOne expand security innovations for next-generation vehicle cockpit systems

VERZEUSE®*1’s attack detection and protection innovation integrates xCarbon

Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; President: Masashi Nagayasu) and VicOne Corporation (CEO: Max Cheng, Head office: Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, hereinafter, VicOne), a subsidiary of Trend Micro Incorporated (Representative Director, CEO: Eva Chen, Head office: Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, hereinafter, Trend Micro), have expanded the capabilities of their security innovation to support container environments in next-generation cockpit systems and have completed the technical validation.

This security innovation integrates VicOne’s xCarbon vehicle security software into Panasonic Automotive Systems’ VERZEUSE® for Virtualization Extensions Type-3 attack detection and protection innovation, which was announced in October 2024, to expand its capabilities.

This makes it possible to efficiently monitor communication between containers on the Automotive Grade Linux (hereinafter referred to as AGL*2) reference board, demonstrating its applicability to next-generation vehicle cockpit systems.

This security innovation will be exhibited at the 31st ITS World Congress 2025 in Atlanta to be held from August 24 to 28, 2025.

Panasonic Automotive Systems’ VERZEUSE® for Virtualization Extensions Type-3 monitors communications between (1) software areas such as an infotainment system container in a vehicle control virtual machine that are vulnerable to attacks because they are connected to external networks, and (2) software areas such as an instrument cluster container in a vehicle control virtual machine that implement the vehicle’s essential functions, such as control functions and software update functions. The monitoring function is installed in an isolated container, allowing it to monitor communications from a secure area, and detect and block suspicious communications. This protects the vehicle’s essential functions from cyber attacks and enhances vehicle safety and security. This method also meets the security requirements*3 of next-generation cockpit systems that utilize a virtualization environment.

VicOne’s xCarbon is security software for vehicles that detects and protects against cyber attacks. By linking xCarbon with the extension interface of VERZEUSE® for Virtualization Extensions Type-3, it is possible to monitor the communication between containers to protect next-generation cockpit systems from attacks that exploit vulnerabilities and from communication errors, etc. Furthermore, VERZEUSE® for Virtualization Extensions Type-3 can identify high-risk communications and send them to xCarbon, enabling more efficient security monitoring.

In recent years, advancements in SDV*4 and the growing number of connected vehicles have increased the risk of security threats, such as cyber attacks targeting vehicles. In January 2021, the United Nations enacted the UN-R155 regulation for automotive cyber security. In Japan, the regulation was implemented for some vehicles starting in July 2022, and will apply to all vehicles starting from May 2026. Under this regulation, vehicles lacking sufficient cybersecurity measures will not meet safety standards and will be prohibited from sale. As a result, security has become an increasing priority for automobile manufacturers and related companies.

Panasonic Automotive Systems and VicOne will continue to enhance cyber security for next-generation vehicle cockpit systems.

Notes:

*1: VERZEUSE is a trademark of Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. or its affiliates, registered in the United States.

*2: AGL is an in-vehicle operating system for next-generation cockpit systems.

*3: “ST-CSP-18: Req Definitions Doc for In-vehicle Security Functions Using Software Isolation Technology Ver.1.01,” Japan Automotive Software Platform and Architecture (JASPAR), 2023

*4: Software Defined Vehicle

SOURCE: Panasonic Automotive Systems