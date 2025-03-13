Paccar recognizes top performing suppliers in North America

Paccar utilizes its comprehensive Supplier Performance Management Program (SPM) to evaluate supplier achievements in the areas of product development, operations, aftermarket support, and alignment with Paccar’s key business objectives

Paccar recognizes its top performing suppliers in the SPM Program each year. This honor is given to suppliers that reach the SPM Master, Leader, and Achiever status. The SPM Program drives collaboration and continuous improvement between Paccar and its suppliers which leads to performance enhancements and product innovations.

“Paccar is proud to honor the 2024 SPM award winners. Their performance in the SPM Program reflects the strength of our relationship and highlights their level of engagement. We greatly value their contributions to Paccar’s success,” said Brennan Gourdie, Vice President of Global Purchasing.

The 2024 SPM Leaders are:

Horton, Inc.

Hydro Jost International

Superior Trim The 2024 SPM Achievers are:

ConMet

Continental Automotive Systems, Inc

Continental Tire

Cummins Emission Solutions

Cummins Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Flexfab, LLC

Grakon LLC

GRA-MAG Truck Interiors, LLC

HORIKIRI, Inc. / Mitsui & Co., Inc. LEONI Wiring Systems, Inc.

Lincoln Industries

Link Manufacturing, Ltd

MAHLE Industries, Incorporated

MSSL Wiring System Inc.

NIC Global

Paramont Mfg LLC

PKC Group North America

Ryerson

SAF-Holland, Inc.

“We appreciate the dedication and the investments these suppliers have made in supporting Paccar,” said Darrin Siver, Paccar Executive Vice President.

SOURCE: Paccar