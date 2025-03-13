Paccar recognizes top performing suppliers in North America

Paccar utilizes its comprehensive Supplier Performance Management Program (SPM) to evaluate supplier achievements in the areas of product development, operations, aftermarket support, and alignment with Paccar’s key business objectives.
Paccar recognizes its top performing suppliers in the SPM Program each year. This honor is given to suppliers that reach the SPM Master, Leader, and Achiever status. The SPM Program drives collaboration and continuous improvement between Paccar and its suppliers which leads to performance enhancements and product innovations.
“Paccar is proud to honor the 2024 SPM award winners. Their performance in the SPM Program reflects the strength of our relationship and highlights their level of engagement. We greatly value their contributions to Paccar’s success,” said Brennan Gourdie, Vice President of Global Purchasing.
|The 2024 SPM Leaders are:
Horton, Inc.
Hydro
|Jost International
Superior Trim
|The 2024 SPM Achievers are:
ConMet
Continental Automotive Systems, Inc
Continental Tire
Cummins Emission Solutions
Cummins Inc.
Donaldson Company, Inc
East Penn Manufacturing Co.
Flexfab, LLC
Grakon LLC
GRA-MAG Truck Interiors, LLC
HORIKIRI, Inc. / Mitsui & Co., Inc.
|LEONI Wiring Systems, Inc.
Lincoln Industries
Link Manufacturing, Ltd
MAHLE Industries, Incorporated
MSSL Wiring System Inc.
NIC Global
Paramont Mfg LLC
PKC Group North America
Ryerson
SAF-Holland, Inc.
“We appreciate the dedication and the investments these suppliers have made in supporting Paccar,” said Darrin Siver, Paccar Executive Vice President.
