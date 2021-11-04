PACCAR partners with U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on SuperTruck 3 program

PACCAR is launching its SuperTruck 3 program to continue the development of its Class 8 Kenworth and Peterbilt battery electric and fuel cell vehicles, along with its vehicle charging stations

PACCAR is launching its SuperTruck 3 program to continue the development of its Class 8 Kenworth and Peterbilt battery electric and fuel cell vehicles, along with its vehicle charging stations. SuperTruck 3 is a DOE initiative to develop state of the art zero emissions medium- and heavy-duty trucks. PACCAR received a $33 million matching grant for the highly selective program. “The SuperTruck 3 award underscores PACCAR’s industry leadership in zero emissions commercial vehicles,” said John Rich, PACCAR chief technology officer.

The SuperTruck initiative was launched in 2009 by the DOE to improve heavy-duty truck freight efficiency. Kenworth and Peterbilt successfully developed state-of-the-art vehicles in the prior SuperTruck and SuperTruck 2 programs. “Many of the technologies developed in the earlier SuperTruck programs were deployed in production vehicles, benefiting the environment and PACCAR’s customers,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president. “Kenworth, Peterbilt, PACCAR Parts, and the PACCAR Technical Center are collaborating on the SuperTruck 3 program.”

“Peterbilt is honored to join the SuperTruck 3 program to advance battery and fuel cell electric trucks, in addition to developing the required charging infrastructure,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “The program’s intent is to lower carbon emissions and increase freight efficiency that will enhance our customers’ operations and achieve environmental goals.”

