PACCAR Financial Europe: 20 years of commitment

PACCAR Financial Europe is celebrating its 20th anniversary. In these two decades, the organization has grown into the leading finance company for DAF trucks in Europe for both customers and dealers. A team of 375 professional and passionate employees offer DAF customers first-class finance products and services that are fully dedicated to the transport industry.

Twenty years ago, a small project team set out to launch a new group of companies across Europe that would become PACCAR Financial Europe (PFE). Since then, PACCAR Financial Europe has become a one-stop shop for DAF customers to receive in-house financing expertise and tailor-made solutions to meet their transportation needs in the European market. In addition, the DAF dealer network is also supported through the provision of new truck inventory financing.

Sixteen countries

From starting in The Netherlands, UK, Germany, Belgium, France, Spain and Italy, PFE now operates in no less than sixteen countries across Europe and finances one in three new DAF trucks; a clear testimony that customers and dealers alike see PACCAR Financial Europe as the leading DAF truck financier by far.

Over time PFE has enhanced its range of products with additional services, such as repair & maintenance, insurance, road tax and more recently successfully started cross-border financing.

55,000 trucks in portfolio

Today PACCAR Financial Services Europe, which includes PacLease in Europe, has more than 55,000 trucks in its portfolio. As well as financing, PFE also organizes used truck remarketing for both DAF and PFE from a growing number of DAF Used Truck Centers all across Europe.

1-Year First Choice warranty

For enterprises looking for a smart deal, PFE offers First Choice trucks; nearly-new used trucks for an affordable price including a unique 1-year First Choice manufacturer’s warranty with the option of a Driveline Warranty or even a Full Warranty.

‘We know this business’

Gerrit-Jan Bas, Managing Director of PFE: “Our roots are in the truck and transport industry and because we are completely dedicated to this sector through all the business cycles, we truly understand the customers and their needs. That’s what really differentiates us from the independents; we know this business like the back of our hand.”

SOURCE: PACCAR