PACCAR extends zero emissions leadership with Schneider Electric and Faith Technologies to provide comprehensive battery charging solutions

PACCAR is excited to collaborate with Faith Technologies and Schneider Electric to provide charging infrastructure solutions for customers who purchase industry-leading battery electric Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks in the United States and Canada. Kenworth and Peterbilt have recently begun taking customer orders for production model Kenworth K270E and the Peterbilt Model 220EV battery electric trucks, with additional production models to be introduced in the coming months. PACCAR’s extensive zero emissions field testing program, with customers operating more than 60 Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF test trucks, will provide valuable real-world experience to enhance these future product launches.

“We are pleased to partner with Schneider Electric and Faith Technologies to bring this outstanding solution to our customers and dealers,” said Kyle Quinn, PACCAR chief technology officer. “Customers will receive the industry-leading operating efficiency and environmental benefits of Peterbilt and Kenworth zero emissions truck models, combined with a comprehensive charging solution utilizing Schneider Electric and Faith Technologies’ products and services.”

Kenworth and Peterbilt customers will be able to order electric chargers from PACCAR Parts. PACCAR Financial will provide flexible financing options for infrastructure and charging systems. PacLease will bundle the cost of charging systems within full service lease offerings to customers. The partnership will help customers navigate the numerous financial incentives available from a variety of government agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

“As the world’s leader in energy management, we are proud to partner with Kenworth and Peterbilt in enabling their electric truck deployment and offer our infrastructure leadership and reliable approach to microgrids,” said Annette Clayton, Schneider Electric North America chief executive officer & president. Schneider Electric provides electrical infrastructure, energy-as-a-service, and services & software solutions for efficiency and sustainability under the Square D, APC, and Aveva brands, among others.

“Faith Technologies welcomes this opportunity to collaborate with PACCAR. We especially look forward to working with Kenworth and Peterbilt and their customers to prepare the charging infrastructure for battery electric trucks,” said Mike Jansen, Faith Technologies chief executive officer and chairman of the board. Faith Technologies brings nearly 50 years of experience to perform the electrical and engineering design work and maintain the equipment after sale.

SOURCE: PACCAR