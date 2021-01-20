PACCAR and Aurora form strategic partnership to develop autonomous trucks

PACCAR and Aurora have signed a global, strategic agreement to develop, test and commercialize autonomous Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks. This collaboration will integrate PACCAR’s autonomous vehicle platform with the Aurora Driver to enhance the safety and operational efficiency of PACCAR’s customers.

In the strategic partnership, PACCAR provides autonomous-enabled vehicles with industry-leading quality, durability and reliability resulting from decades of engineering excellence and manufacturing investments, as well as aftermarket parts distribution, finance and other transportation solutions. Aurora provides industry-leading self-driving technology, including hardware, software and operational services. Both partners will work closely together on all aspects of the collaboration, from component sourcing and vehicle technology to the integration of the Peterbilt and Kenworth vehicles with the Aurora Driver. The partnership also includes vehicle validation at the PACCAR Technical Center and production support in PACCAR factories.

The goal of this collaboration is to improve freight efficiency and safety for PACCAR’s customers. Kenworth T680 and Peterbilt 579 trucks utilizing the Aurora Driver are expected to be deployed in North America in the next several years.

“PACCAR looks forward to partnering with Aurora because of their industry-leading autonomous driving technology and impressive team,” said Preston Feight, PACCAR chief executive officer. “This strategic partnership complements PACCAR’s best-in-class commercial vehicle quality, technology and innovation.”

Chris Urmson, Aurora co-founder and chief executive officer, added, “Aurora is excited to take this next step in our collaboration with PACCAR. Working together, we’ve been impressed with PACCAR’s product engineering, manufacturing capabilities, and commitment to enhancing its customers’ operational safety and efficiency. This partnership brings us one step closer to unlocking the autonomous freight market and delivering goods to those who need them.”

SOURCE: PACCAR