PACCAR achieves good quarterly revenues and profits

“PACCAR reported good revenues and net income for the first quarter of 2020,” said Preston Feight, chief executive officer. “First quarter truck deliveries were impacted by the temporary closures of PACCAR truck manufacturing facilities worldwide, which began March 24, resulting from government coronavirus mandates. PACCAR Parts achieved record results as they supported the shipment of medical supplies, food, infrastructure material and essential goods to our communities around the world. I am very proud of our employees, their support of each other, and their commitment to deliver essential products and services to our customers.”

Feight added, “PACCAR has taken many positive steps in fighting the virus. We have temporarily closed our truck factories and have realigned all of our facilities to enhance social distancing. Every factory, office and distribution center has implemented best practices for deep cleaning, staggered shifts and employee spacing. Thousands of our employees are working from home when possible.”

First quarter 2020 revenues were $5.16 billion, compared to $6.49 billion earned in the first quarter of 2019. PACCAR achieved net income of $359.4 million ($1.03 per diluted share) in the first quarter of this year, compared to $629.0 million ($1.81 per diluted share) earned in the same period last year.

Harrie Schippers, president and chief financial officer, noted, “PACCAR delivered Truck, Parts and Other gross margins of 12.3% in the first quarter. A core competency of DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt manufacturing facilities is managing build rate fluctuations, gained from the normal cyclicality in our industry. The company is rigorously aligning operating costs to reflect changing market conditions, including selectively reducing capital investment and research & development costs. The first quarter included higher accruals for product support costs and lower used truck results. The company has achieved 81 consecutive years of profitability, managing through all business cycles.”

