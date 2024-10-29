Oxa unveils autonomous Ford E-Transit van and minibus

Oxa, a global leader in autonomous vehicle technology, today announced its autonomous Ford E-Transit van and minibus are now driving on UK and US roads, powered by Oxa Driver software

Oxa, a global leader in autonomous vehicle technology, today announced its autonomous Ford E-Transit van and minibus are now driving on UK and US roads, powered by Oxa Driver software.

This marks a significant leap forward in the commercialisation of self-driving technology. The Ford E-Transit, Europe’s best-selling large electric van, now driven by Oxa software, offers a new cost-effective platform for both goods delivery and passenger services all over the world.

“Making the Ford E-Transit available for autonomous operations is the next step on our journey to deliver safe, scalable, and sustainable autonomous solutions,” said Gavin Jackson, CEO of Oxa. “This vehicle represents an important milestone in our mission to reshape the future of passenger transportation and logistics.”

The new Ford E-Transits are the first mass-production vehicles to be converted using Oxa’s Reference Autonomy Designs (RADs). These design blueprints allow for the rapid integration of autonomy on host vehicles, including ‘Driven by Oxa’ software and sensors, compute and drive-by-wire systems.

Commercial production of AVs requires the combination of manufacturing and autonomy expertise, underpinned by a flexible, adaptable approach. RADs are defined, prototyped and validated by Oxa, before being used by vehicle OEMs and approved upfitters to mass produce AVs, with flexible distribution and licensing models. This is key to scaling commercial deployments of autonomous vehicles.

Oxa’s autonomous Ford E-Transit is designed to seamlessly integrate into existing fleets, offering a versatile and capable platform to suit different applications. The vehicle is configurable for both logistics (van) and passenger services (up to 10 seats in minibus form). The compact hardware also ensures there is no compromise on space inside the vehicle. The Oxa Driver software offers a category leading smooth ride and a low energy solution allowing vehicles to run for longer.

The vehicle is equipped with standard automotive-grade sensors, including cameras, lidar and radar. Full 360-degree perception and long-range detection enable autonomous operation up to 35mph in mixed traffic. Manual controls are preserved, enabling the vehicle to be used flexibly in a non-autonomous mode.

To assure the safe and efficient deployment of the Ford E-Transits, Oxa tests and validates using a combination of controlled environments, real-world driving and virtual testing using Oxa’s Spatial AI technology. Here, generative AI, digital twins and simulation allow accelerated training and evaluation tailored to the customers’ needs.

Both Ford E-Transit vans and minibuses, driven by Oxa, are available now for integration into commercial fleets.

SOURCE: Oxa