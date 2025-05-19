Owens Group, one of the UK’s leading family-owned transport, warehousing and distribution companies, choose MAN TGX for their new 156,500 square-foot Magor Gateway Hub

Wales’s largest family-owned independent logistics, warehousing, pallet network, bulk haulage, and express home delivery company, Owens Group, has recently taken delivery of 20 new MAN TGX tractors

The new vehicles, all TGX 26.480 6×2 models, will work out of the Owens Groups brand new 14,540 square metre (156,000 sq ft) warehousing facility at Magor, Magor Gateway 156.

Situated next to junction 23A of the M4, just six miles from the Prince of Wales Bridge, the southernmost crossing between England and South Wales, the new vehicles are based just a few minutes from some of the UK’s major motorways and have excellent accessibility to some of the largest conurbations in the UK.

Eurof Owen, Commercial Director at Owens Group, commented: “Over the last three decades MAN tractors have played a major part in our vehicle fleet and I’m pleased to say that they have proven to be robust, reliable, and extremely efficient. Moreover, the relationship we have with MAN is built on mutual trust, partnering and respect.

“Like any business, we always look forward to new vehicles joining the fleet, but these new MAN TGXs are special as they coincide with the opening of our new Magor Gateway 156 warehouse.”

“Marking a major investment for the Owens Group the combination of these new vehicles and the Magor facility will help boost jobs across the region, enable business growth ensuring we continue to offer our blue-chip customers an industry leading level of service, and, increase our operational efficiency throughout the group.” Added Eurof.

These latest vehicles, all featuring MAN’s GM cabs, offer Owens Group drivers a comfortable, safe, and relaxing workplace, and a true home-from-home level of comfort when spending nights away. Enhancing the vehicle specification Owens Group has equipped the GM cabbed vehicles with under-bunk fridges, comfort mattresses, satellite navigation, and MAN’s revolutionary SmartSelect which provides the driver with a touch-free infotainment system.

Putting safety at the forefront of everything the Owens Group does these new TGXs also feature an additional audible handbrake warning system along with standard specification Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Turn Assist, Lane Change Support (LCS), Lane Return Assist (LRA) ACC Stop & Go, MAN AttentionGuard, High Beam Assist, and Airbag and seat belt and belt tensioner system, which helps protect the driver in the unfortunate event of an accident.

Eurof continued: “The MAN TGXs are a firm favourite with our drivers who appreciate the cabs’ spacious interior, the build quality and the overall driving experience. By adding some creature comforts and enhancing the specification we can see these new vehicles being even more driver friendly and welcoming.

“Over the years we have formed an excellent working relationship with our local MAN dealership, W.G. Davies of Swansea. The team there totally understand the needs of our business and offer us an outstanding level of support, helping us maximise our fleets productivity and uptime. They are always on hand and ready to assist.” Concluded Eurof.

All 20 vehicles are powered by MAN’s latest generation Euro6e compliant, six-cylinder D26, 12.4 litre, 480 hp (375 kW) engines. This latest generation low-consumption engine range has proven to be gentle on service costs as well as frugal on fuel. Furthermore, the D26’s lightweight construction significantly improves payload efficiency, which in turn positively impacts a fleet’s total cost of ownership (TCO) and vehicle whole-life performance.

Established in 1972 by Huw Owen MBE, the South Wales-based company Owens Group is a 100% family-owned business providing Transport, Warehousing, Pallet Networks and Express Distribution services throughout mainland UK. With locations in Llanelli (Owens Group Head Office) Port Talbot, Bridgend, Cardiff, Newport, Droitwich, Wrexham, Carrington and now Magor, they operate a fleet comprising of 200 vans, 50 rigid trucks, 350 artic vehicles, 850+ trailers, 9 transport depots and 25 warehouses providing 2.5M sq. ft. of storage.

Lee Stoddart, MAN Truck & Bus UK Regional Fleet Sales, South West & South Wales, commented: “I would like to thank the Owens Group family, Huw, Eurof and Emyr, for their continued support in MAN. “Having a close relationship means we have a solid understanding of the operation and how our high level of service, across the board, both adds value to the Owens Group business.

“I’m convinced these vehicles will serve the Owens Group well and I look forward to delivering more vehicles in the future.”

The new vehicles were prepared and PDI’d by MAN Truck & Bus UK’s franchised partner, WG Davies of Swansea. Throughout their working lives the new vehicles will be serviced and maintained by the nationwide MAN dealer network.

All MAN vehicles are supported by MAN Truck & Bus UK’s Nationwide Commercial Vehicle Dealer network, with many operating extended hours, including round-the-clock servicing and customer-tailored solution maintenance.

The entire MAN range benefits from MAN’s Mobile24 24-hour assistance service, which guarantees customers a professional roadside partner throughout Europe 365 days of the year.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus UK