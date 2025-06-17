Overview of Honda exhibits at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025

Honda today announced the lineup of vehicles the company will exhibit at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025, which will be held in Goodwood estates in West Sussex, England, July 10-13, 2025

Honda today announced the lineup of vehicles the company will exhibit at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025, which will be held in Goodwood estates in West Sussex, England, July 10-13, 2025.

In addition to exhibiting legendary Honda motorcycle and automobile racing machines, Honda will present the European premiere of the prototype model of the Honda 0 SUV, which is scheduled for a global market launch starting in 2026, as well as the world premiere of the Super EV Concept, a concept model of a new, small-size electric vehicle (EV) designed to pursue the fun of driving unique to Honda.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is an annual motorsport event started in 1993 by Charles Gordon-Lennox, the Duke of Richmond of the United Kingdom. The festival offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of historic motor racing and production vehicles, either through dynamic runs on a hill climb course within the Duke’s Goodwood estate or through static exhibitions. In 2005, Honda became the first Japanese manufacturer to serve as the main sponsor of the event.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the first Honda victory in the FIA*1 Formula One World Championship (F1). To commemorate this milestone, Honda will present its history of relentless challenges in motorsports, as well as opportunities for visitors to experience various Honda products, including motorcycles, automobiles and power products, created through the Challenging Spirit of Honda.

Since its founding, Honda has always viewed racing as a proving ground for its people and technologies and has taken on bold challenges in the world’s most prestigious races, such as the MotoGP World Championship and F1. The experience and technology honed through these challenges in motorsports have become a driving force behind the creation of new value across the entire company. Building on challenges and victories experienced with hybrid power units during its fourth F1 era (2015 – 2021), and through its new F1 challenges starting in the 2026 season when a new regulation that requires a higher ratio of electric power will be implemented, Honda will further strengthen its electrification technologies applicable to next-generation EVs and hybrid-electric vehicles (HEV) and enhance its lineup of electrified models, including HEVs.

Key Honda models on display

The Honda 0 SUV prototype, which made its debut at CES 2025 held in Las Vegas, U.S. in January of this year, will make its European premiere at Goodwood. Other key items on display include concept models Honda unveiled at EICMA 2024 held in Milan, Italy last year: the concept model of the world’s first*2 V3 motorcycle engine equipped with an electrical compressor; the EV Fun Concept, which has a production model scheduled to go on sale in 2025; and the Urban EV Concept, designed as a model that embodies Honda’s vision for urban mobility in the near future.

List of all Honda models on display

Automobiles:

Honda 0 SUV prototype

Prelude prototype

CR-V e:PHEV

Refreshed HR-V

Civic Type R

Motorcycles:

EV Fun Concept

EV Urban Concept

Concept model of the V3 motorcycle engine

CB650R E-Clutch

CBR600RR

X-ADV

Africa Twin DCT

CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Gold Wing Tour (GL1800)

Power products:

Miimo robotic mower (HRM1000/HRM4000)

BF350 Large-size Outboard Motor (video image only)

Other:

Honda e-MTB Concept, electric mountain bike

Visitors will enjoy seeing various Honda vehicles designed to pursue the “joy of driving,” including the Super EV Concept, which will make its world premiere at the event, climbing up the 1.16-mile (1.856 km) hill climb course that runs through the expansive Goodwood estates.

In pursuit of the “fun of driving” characteristics unique to Honda, the Super EV Concept was designed as an A-segment compact EV that realizes both practical usability and the “joy of driving” only Honda can offer. Leveraging sporty and highly responsive driving experience distinctive to compact vehicles, the Super EV Concept offers uplifting, heart-pounding driving experience for the customers. With an eye toward the global market launch in the future, Honda has already conducted road testing in the U.K., prior to the Goodwood hillclimb event, using a test vehicle featuring eye-catching purple camouflage.

Moreover, Honda is planning to hold demonstration runs of two other models: the prototype of the new Prelude, following the concept model that was introduced at the last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed; and the Civic Type R Ultimate Edition.

List of Honda models scheduled to participate in the Hillclimb:

Super EV Concept

Prelude prototype

Civic Type R Ultimate Edition

Successive generations of Civic Type R (EP3, FN2, FK2, FK8, FL5)

Williams Honda FW11 (1986)

CRF450 RALLY

CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP (Isle of Man TT machine owned privately by John McGuinness)

Gold Wing (GL1800)

Motorsport

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed is celebrating the 75th anniversary of F1 and the 125-year history of motorsports by featuring a special exhibition, and Honda will participate in it as one of key contributors to this history, commemorating the 60th anniversary of its first F1 victory.

The machine that brought Honda its first F1 Constructors’ Championship in 1986, the Williams Honda FW11, featuring the 1.5-liter V6 turbo engine Honda RA166E—which was said to boast 1,500 horsepower at the time—will make an appearance in the Hillclimb. The legendary F1 driver Nigel Mansell, who drove this machine at the time, will take the wheel himself and demonstrate a dynamic run.

Moreover, Ricky Brabec, who symbolizes recent Honda victories in motorcycle motorsports with his second Dakar Rally win in 2024, will make an appearance in the Hillclimb, riding his Dakar-winning CRF450 RALLY model, showcasing his riding talent honed through competing in the world’s toughest motorcycle rally.

Furthermore, Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness will also appear in the Hillclimb on the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, commissioned to commemorate his 100th start at the Isle of Man TT.

*1 Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile

*2 Honda internal research

