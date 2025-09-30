Overview of Honda booth exhibits at Japan Mobility Show 2025

Exhibiting four world premieres, including a new Honda 0 Series prototype model

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its lineup for the Japan Mobility Show 2025, including a wide variety of motorcycles, automobiles, power products, aircraft and other products, as well as related technologies and concept models. (Japan Mobility Show press days: Oct. 29 – 30, Public days: Oct. 31 – Nov. 9, 2025).

Following the release of initial information on Aug. 28, 2025, Honda today revealed the list of items to be on display at the Honda booth, including initial information on world premiere models. More information on all items will be announced Oct. 29, the first press day of the show.

Overview of Honda booth

Showcasing a wide variety of mobility products and technologies for land, sea and skies created by “The Power of Dreams”

Since its founding, Honda has always been driven by the dreams of Honda associates and creating mobility products using its original technologies and ideas. As a comprehensive mobility company, Honda continues to take on challenges to augment possibilities for people and society through its mobility products and services.

At the Japan Mobility Show 2025, Honda will exhibit a wide variety of its mobility products for land — mostly automobiles and motorcycles — as well as mobility products for the sea and skies, which represent Honda dreams realized with its latest technologies.

Models to be on display

New Honda 0 Series prototype model (World premiere)

Honda will exhibit the world premiere of a prototype of a new SUV model which will be added to the lineup to enable more people to feel the value of the Honda 0 Series.

Compact EV prototype (World premiere)

Honda will exhibit the world premiere of a prototype of a compact EV model being developed in pursuit of the “fun of driving” unique only to Honda, realizing both outstanding usability and the “joy of driving.” This model is filled with the playful Honda spirit, intended to bring new excitement and a sense of exhilaration to customers’ daily lives. This prototype is currently undergoing road testing in countries with strong demand for compact EVs, including Japan, the U.K., and Asian countries, being further refined as a “fun to drive” vehicle that Honda strives to offer.

Electric motorcycle concept model (World premiere)

Honda will exhibit the world premiere of the concept model of an electric motorcycle being developed with a new approach that defies conventional ideas to deliver customers surprises, excitement and new experiences.

Honda e-MTB Prototype (World premiere)

Following the exhibit of a concept model in 2023, Honda will exhibit the world premiere of a planned production model of Honda e-MTB, a high-end mountain bike featuring an electric assistance function, developed with the concept of “Ride Natural, Reach New Peaks.”

Sustainable rocket

Honda will exhibit the actual experimental model of its sustainable rocket used in the launch and landing test successfully conducted in Taiki Town in Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan, in June 2025. In pursuit of a carbon-neutral society, Honda is working on the development of the “sustainable rocket” which will feature technologies that enable reuse of the rocket as well as the use of renewable fuel. Honda is taking on challenges which extend beyond the Earth and into outer space.

All-new Honda Prelude

(Production model went on sale in Japan on September 5, 2025)

Equipped with a further advanced e:HEV, original Honda hybrid system, the all-new Prelude will become the “prelude” for future Honda specialty sports models, carrying forward the “joy of driving” into the electrified era, while also pursuing environmental performance and everyday usability.

N-ONE e:

(Production model went on sale in Japan on September 12, 2025)

While inheriting an endearing exterior design, spacious cabin and ease of handling from the Honda N360, the starting point of Honda passenger cars, the N-ONE e: also features powerful and clean driving and quietness unique only to EV models. In pursuit of the ideal form of EVs desired by customers in Japan, Honda developed the N-ONE e: with the goal of creating a mini-EV that will be trusted by a wide range of customers as a “standard EV.”

CB1000F/CB1000F SE (Planned production model)

As new additions to the CB Series, the product brand that represents the road sports bikes of Honda, the all-new CB1000F, which embodies the “the ever-advancing standard for sport bikes,” and the all-new CB1000F SE, which further highlights the traditional proportion of CB1000F, will be on display.

List of items to be on display at the Honda booth (Plan)

*Note: WP=World Premier, JP=Japan Premier

Mobility for land Name Category WP/JP* Concept model Concept model for an electric motorcycle model Motorcycle WP EV Urban Concept Motorcycle Planned production model Honda 0 Saloon Prototype Automobile JP Honda 0 SUV Prototype Automobile JP New Honda 0 Series prototype model Automobile WP Prototype for a compact EV Automobile WP CR-V e:HEV Prototype Automobile JP CB1000F Motorcycle CB1000F SE Motorcycle Planned production model (Europe) Honda e-MTB Prototype Motorcycle WP Planned production model (North America) Acura RSX Prototype Automobile JP Production model Prelude Automobile N-ONE e: Automobile CR-V e:FCEV Automobile CUV e: Motorcycle Rebel 1100 S Edition (DCT) Motorcycle Rebel 250 S Edition E-Clutch Motorcycle CRF 1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES (DCT) Motorcycle CT125 Hunter Cub Motorcycle DAX 125 Motorcycle Monkey 125 Custom Motorcycle Reference exhibit Honda Micro EV Automobile CB1000F Moriwaki Engineering (2025 IRON HORSE With βtitanium, “Battle Day” model) Motorcycle Mobility for sea Production model BF350 Large-size Outboard Motor Power products Reference exhibit 1/5 scale model of the Concept Boat (reference exhibit) Power products Mobility for skies and outer space Mockup of production model Full-size interior mockup of the HondaJet Elite II Aircraft Experimental model Sustainable rocket Others

