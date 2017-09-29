Overview of Honda exhibits at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its lineup of production and concept-model automobiles and motorcycles as well as other products at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017, to be held at Tokyo Big Sight (Press days: October 25-26, Public days: October 27 – November 5).

This year, Honda’s entire booth will promote the expanding possibilities of people through mobility and enriched lifestyles.

Honda will be exhibiting many electrified models such as the Honda Sports EV Concept which will be world premiered during the event, and global models such as the Japan premiere all-new Honda CR-V. Featuring a new model celebrating cumulative production of the Super Cub reaching 100 million units in October this year, the Honda booth will also be exhibiting about 60 years of Super Cub history, its current models, and its future.

The Motorsports section of the booth will treat visitors to fun activities such as riding or touching real racing machines, and in the center area of the booth will welcome visitors to relax and gather.

Honda will also be participating in the Tokyo Motor Show organizer’s “TOKYO CONNECTED LAB 2017” display, promoting its “Spend more time with the family” concept, exhibiting unique mobility such as “Honda Ie-mobi Concept” (“Ie” is a Japanese word for “home”) focused on being connected with family.

Key Exhibition Models

Automobiles

– Honda Sports EV Concept (World premiere)

The Honda Sports EV Concept aims to realize a feel of unity with the car, combining EV performance and AI with a compact form. While sharing the platform with Honda Urban EV Concept, its unforgettable silhouette, friendly front fascia that naturally blends into any lifestyle, and supple surfaces make it a next-generation sports car that brings joy and emotional attachment in ownership.

– Honda Urban EV Concept (Japan premiere)

The Honda Urban EV Concept is built on a newly developed, EV-only platform, signaling the future of mass-produced EV models and directions in design. Its compact size is ideal for urban driving, and its simple design brings “joy of lively driving” and “friendliness that inspires attachment” to the customer. The Urban EV Concept realizes natural communication between people and cars through technologies such as AI and the car’s front display that shows messages and greetings to onlookers.

– Honda NeuV (Japan premiere)

The Honda NeuV is an EV concept model that explores the growing possibilities of mobility through autonomous driving technology and AI. It determines the driver’s stress level from facial expressions and voice tones to support safe driving, and by learning the driver’s lifestyle and preferences, provides suggestions to the driver according to the situation, realizing natural communication between driver and mobility. The NeuV also explores autonomous car-sharing use, with permission from its owner, when it is not being used.

– CR-V (Japan premiere)

The Honda CR-V is an SUV with the driving performance of a sedan yet with high functionality, and is supported in over 160 countries and regions worldwide. The fifth-generation CR-V includes a series-first hybrid model equipped with Honda’s unique “SPORT HYBRID i-MMD” two-motor hybrid system, which will be available in front-wheel drive and 4WD variants. Utility has been enhanced, adding a 3-row seat gasoline model to the line-up. Honda’s advanced safe driving support system “Honda SENSING” is now a standard feature.

Motorcycles

– Honda Riding Assist-e (World premiere)

The Honda Riding Assist-e features Honda’s unique balance control technology, developed through its humanoid robot research. The motorcycle automatically balances itself at very low speeds, reducing rider load. This model makes riding easier, and more fun. The Riding Assist-e is powered by electric motor, and marks a step towards realizing Honda’s vision of “enjoying the freedom of mobility” and “a carbon-free society.”

