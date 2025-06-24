Over 50% of Hyundai’s U.S. dealerships complete facility upgrades

More than 450 Hyundai dealers have completed renovations

Hyundai Motor America today announced a major milestone, surpassing 50% completion in its ongoing Global Dealership Space Identity (GDSI) initiative, reinforcing its commitment to improving customer experience and supporting its ever-growing dealer network.

Launched in 2015 and refreshed in 2019, Hyundai’s facility upgrade initiative reflects its “Modern Premium” brand values, caring, simple, and creative, through a unified architectural and experiential standard across all retail locations. From major metro areas to local communities, renovated dealership facilities ensure customers encounter a consistent, elevated dealership environment that aligns with Hyundai’s design and innovation leadership.

“Dealerships that have adopted this voluntary initiative perform better, with higher profit, return on sales and service retention,” said Rob Grafton, senior vice president, global director of network development, Hyundai Motor Company. “Our vehicles have evolved dramatically in both design and quality and this ensures that our facilities and customer experience reflect that same transformation.”

To date, more than 457 dealerships have completed renovations, and Hyundai expects over 60% of its U.S. dealer network to be finished by the end of 2025. As Hyundai expands its product lineup and EV offerings, dealer facilities are critical in aligning retail spaces with the brand’s forward-thinking identity and customer-first approach.

At a time when some automakers are shifting toward direct-to-consumer models, Hyundai remains firmly committed to its dealer network. Modern facilities empower dealers to lead customer and service relationships, especially as new technology and powertrain offerings grow. These upgraded spaces support education, service, and long-term engagement.

Hyundai dealerships also serve as vital community hubs for Hyundai’s philanthropic programs, including Hyundai Hope on Wheels and Hyundai Hope, which has long championed a nationwide car seat safety initiative, among many other activities. Together, these efforts reinforce Hyundai’s belief in the power of human connection, thoughtful service, and a dealer network built to last.

SOURCE: Hyundai