Outstanding in every respect: Mercedes-Benz Buses website wins several awards

Awards showered on Mercedes-Benz Buses: the attractive, informative online presence has received a number of awards. Recently, the focus was on its high user-friendliness. It received the “German Brand Award” for 2020 as the “winner” in the “Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation – Brand Communication – User experience” category. The German Brand Award is considered one of the leading German brand awards.

The website won three prizes in the distinguished 2020 “German Stevie Awards”: the prizes awarded to the Mercedes-Benz Buses website were the “Gold Stevie” for the best overall design and the best interface design, and the “Silver Stevie” in the “Best Website – Automotive and Transportation” category. The German Stevie Awards are high-level business prizes for German-language businesses in Europe.

Companies from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Belgium are entitled to participate.

From the internationally renowned “Mercury Awards” for professional communication, the Mercedes-Benz Buses website also received two awards: gold in the Corporate section for its online brand presentation and silver in the Online Magazine category.

The prize-winning Mercedes-Benz Buses website not only informs about products, but also presents a wide variety of up-to-date news about buses with the three-pointed star; it also offers information for companies, drivers and friends of Mercedes-Benz Buses. To find out more, visit: mercedes-benz-bus.com

SOURCE: Daimler